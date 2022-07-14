ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

DROUGHT UPDATE: Severe drought gets rained away in Eastern NC

By Charlie Ironmonger
WITN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The rain we’ve seen over the past few weeks has finally put a hefty dent in our drought. Rainfall has been shy...

www.witn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking the return of the 90s

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Torrential downpours cause flooding in Central Pitt County today while areas in surrounding counties received a couple hundredths of an inch of rain. A few more spotty showers and storms are possible Friday and Saturday as the unsettled pattern continues. Temperatures will come down a bit Friday with numbers maxing out in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will drop to the low 70s with winds blowing in out of the west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Sunday is the 120th anniversary of modern air conditioning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One of the coolest things ever was made, air conditioning, has its 120th anniversary on Sunday. We’re all celebrating this! A/C has transformed how many live in their day-to-day activities. Air conditioning company Carrier looks to celebrate the invention. Carrier has been working in part of its Carrier Global Corporation’s 2030 […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Six sites fail Sound Rivers Swim Guide test

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Four sites on the Neuse River and two sites on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Sound Rivers Swim Guide test this week. Sound Rivers says the sites that failed for the Lower Neuse are: Slocum Creek in Havelock, Pierce Creek and Midyette Street in Oriental, and Rice Creek off the Bay River.
WASHINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bertie, Chowan, Gates, Hertford, Perquimans by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-16 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Bertie; Chowan; Gates; Hertford; Perquimans The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Perquimans County in northeastern North Carolina Eastern Bertie County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Hertford County in northeastern North Carolina Southeastern Gates County in northeastern North Carolina Chowan County in northeastern North Carolina * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 805 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Ryland to 6 miles northwest of Westover to near Williamston, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Colerain, Harrellsville and Rockyhock around 810 PM EDT. Ryland and Tyner around 815 PM EDT. Cape Colony around 825 PM EDT. Belvidere around 830 PM EDT. Winfall around 835 PM EDT. Snug Harbor and Burgess around 845 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Goose Pond, Gliden, Drummond Point, Newsome Store, Arrowhead Beach, Peach, Saint Johns, Mount Gould, Hancock and Nicanor. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
thetouristchecklist.com

30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Jacksonville (NC)

In search of the best and fun things to do in Jacksonville, NC?. Though small, Jacksonville, North Carolina, is a vibrant town in Onslow County, well known as the home of the largest Marine Corps base on America’s Eastern Seaboard. This town also boasts beautiful beaches as well as...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Rain Gauge#Pitt Greenville Airport#
WITN

SBI joins investigation into Dollar General fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday morning crews including the State Bureau of Investigations are at a Dollar General in Greenville that caught fire Thursday night. Firefighters were called out around 6:00 p.m. Thursday to the store on Stantonsburg Road. They were able to contain the blaze by around 10:30 p.m.
GREENVILLE, NC
Veronica Charnell Media

Should Pitt County Officials Require Masks Due to High COVID-19 Risk Status?

Photo courtesy of The ConversationThe Conversation. Eastern North Carolina Counties are experiencing HighCovid-19 Cases Due to the B5 Variant. It is quite ironic for Governor Roy Cooper to lift the Covid-19 state of emergency while different regions of North Carolina have high covid-19 infections. The emergency order will lift on August 15th. In Pitt County, along with Beaufort, Washington, and Martin counties, case counts have now reached the “high” level. Health experts say this is due to the new B5 variant, which is highly infectious. The B5 variant is more resistant than the previous variants. This can be a serious problem if proper precautions are not put in place. If you have been vaccinated, you are still at risk of getting infected with the B5 Variant.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

988 is the new hotline for mental health emergencies

A criminal investigation is underway after the cause of a Greenville Dollar General catching fire Thursday night was ruled intentional. First Alert Forecast for Friday, July 15th at 4:30am. UNC Institute of Marine Sciences marks 75 years of research with 3-story mural. Updated: 22 hours ago. UNC Institute of Marine...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WITN

Food pantry aids community ‘weathering’ inflation

A criminal investigation is underway after the cause of a Greenville Dollar General catching fire Thursday night was ruled intentional. The national hotline for mental health emergencies is changing its number Saturday. WITN First Alert Forecast for 7-15-2022. Updated: 16 hours ago. WITN First Alert Forecast for 7-15-2022. UNC Institute...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Living Local: Washington and Bill’s Hot Dogs

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — While many places in Washington have changed over the years, one place has not. At Bill’s Hot Dogs, customers have been grabbing hot dog meals since 1928. When talking about Washington, the question of “have you been to Bill’s Hotdogs?” always comes up. To many, Bill’s Hot Dogs is a place to […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Winterville turns 125-years-old, celebrates with music

There was no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $480 million, according to a news release from the lottery. Winterville turns 125-years-old, celebrates with music and grub. Updated: 8 hours ago. Live music and food trucks are setting the scene of Winterville’s 125th anniversary at the Winterville...
WINTERVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Search now recovery effort for NC beach drowning victim

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Search crews resumed their efforts Monday to find a drowning victim at a North Topsail Beach location. The search has now been shifted to a recovery effort for the drowning victim’s body. On Monday afternoon, North Topsail Beach police told WNCT’s Claire...
WNCT

Groundbreaking held for future Duplin Co. transportation building

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A groundbreaking ceremony held Friday morning in Duplin County means big things are coming soon for the community. State and Duplin County officials gathered at the site of the future transportation building as part of a vision that began in 2016. The new facility will house all of the county’s transportation staff under one roof.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy