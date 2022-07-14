ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Cintas: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $294.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $2.81.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.68 per share.

The uniform rental company posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.24 billion, or $11.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.85 billion.

Cintas expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.90 to $12.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.47 billion to $8.58 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTAS

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

National Beverage And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About United Parcel Service

Analysts have provided the following ratings for United Parcel Service UPS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 13 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, United Parcel Service has an average price target of $215.62 with a high of $250.00 and a low of $148.00.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Cintas Corp#Automated Insights#Ctas
Motley Fool

Will Intuitive Surgical Stock Continue to Dominate?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Is growth on the horizon for Intuitive Surgical...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Dow Jumps More Than 600 Points; Citigroup Tops Q2 Expectations

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, following the release of several earnings results and economic reports. The Dow traded up 2.07% to 31,262.89 while the NASDAQ rose 1.55% to 11,425.80. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.77% to 3,857.64. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financial shares rose 3% on Friday. Meanwhile,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 186 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was BHP Group BHP. Gaucho Group Holdings VINO was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low. New Gold NGD's stock traded down...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Just Declared Dividend Raises. Should You Buy Now?

The first company is a spices and condiments specialist that's a long-time favorite of dividend stock investors. The second is the operator of some of the most durably popular restaurant chains in the U.S. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why This UnitedHealth Analyst Sees Upside Ahead Following Q2 Earnings

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH rallied 5.38% on Friday after the health insurer reported a second-quarter earnings beat and hiked its full-year guidance. The Numbers: On Thursday, UnitedHealth reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $5.57 on revenue of $80.3 billion. Both numbers topped consensus analyst estimates of $5.21 and $79.7 billion, respectively. Revenue was up 13% from a year ago.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wells Fargo's Earnings: A Preview

Wells Fargo WFC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-07-15. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Wells Fargo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86. Wells Fargo bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

996K+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy