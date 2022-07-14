Cintas: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) _ Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $294.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $2.81.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.68 per share.

The uniform rental company posted revenue of $2.07 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.24 billion, or $11.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.85 billion.

Cintas expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.90 to $12.30 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.47 billion to $8.58 billion.

