Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman dominates Day 1 of NHL free agency

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday at noon, the puck dropped on the 2022 NHL free agency period and at that moment, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman tricked us a bit the Red Wings tweeted out that they had signed their No. 8 overall pick Marco Kasper to a multi-year deal. But...

97.1 The Ticket

Simon Edvinsson is ready to be a Red Wing: "I'm not going to hold back"

At some point during the last year, Simon Edvinsson grew. That is, he grew more. He went from tall to towering. Edvinsson was listed at 6'4 when the Red Wings drafted him sixth overall last July, already an imposing figure on skates. When he took the ice for the first time in Detroit Thursday morning for the final day of Red Wings development camp -- his arrival had been delayed by Visa issues in Sweden -- Edvinsson was listed at 6'6.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Yzerman Puts Red Wings Back on the Map with Free Agent Moves

The normal resting heart rate for adults is anywhere from 60 to 100 beats per minute. But once noon hit on Wednesday, the average heart rate for Detroit Red Wings fans had to have climbed to upwards of 120 to 160 beats per minute. Needless to say: it was an...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Red Wings sign Mark Pysyk to one-year contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed defenseman Mark Pysyk to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $850,000. Pysyk, 30, is a veteran of 10 NHL seasons and has suited up in 531 games, totaling 104 points (28-76-104) and 162 penalty minutes between the Buffalo Sabres, Florida Panthers and Dallas Stars. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound defenseman returned to the Sabres last season after spending his first five campaigns (2012-16) with the organization, tallying 12 points (3-9-12) and 16 penalty minutes in 68 games during the 2021-22 season. Before rejoining the Sabres, Pysyk spent the 2020-21 season with the Stars, recording four points (3-1-4) in 36 games, and also suited up for the Panthers from 2016-20, tallying 62 points (17-45-62) in 292 games. During his first stint with the Sabres, Pysyk posted 26 points (5-21-26) in 125 games from 2012-16. He has also appeared in 145 games for the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans from 2012-16, recording 48 points (8-40-48) and 82 penalty minutes.
DETROIT, MI
Sports
The Spun

Yankees, Angels Have Reportedly Agreed To Infielder Trade

The New York Yankees are the best team in Major League Baseball - at least according to their record and winning percentage. While they own the best record in baseball, they aren't resting on their laurels ahead of the trade deadline. According to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, the Yankees acquired a familiar face.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Red Wings Overhaul Lineup with Surprising Free Agent Signings

The Detroit Red Wings made more than a splash in free agency on Wednesday – they made waves. In all, the organization signed eight free agents, including:. C Austin Czarnik (Two-Way) What’s notable about this bunch is that they represent a clear step toward contention. While the Red Wings...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Noah Syndergaard’s Angels future gets a pivotal update ahead of MLB trade deadline

The MLB trade deadline is just mere weeks away, and from the Los Angeles Angels’ standpoint ahead of August 2, they may elect to part ways with one veteran pitcher. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman provided several updates on how some teams with a current losing record are aiming to deal with this season’s […] The post Rumor: Noah Syndergaard’s Angels future gets a pivotal update ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANAHEIM, CA
NHL

Red Wings prospects taking away lessons, bonds from 2022 Development Camp

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings' promising young prospects concluded 2022 Development Camp on Thursday morning at the BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena, competing in a three-on-three tournament that saw Team Draper defeat Team Watson, 3-1, in the championship game. Speaking to the media in a free agency...
DETROIT, MI
