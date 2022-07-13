ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

COVID-19 cases creeping up in Virginia

By Stephanie Hudson
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49m2Lh_0gfUqXav00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As COVID-19 cases creep up in Virginia, some people are going back to wearing masks in public spaces while others never stopped.

“Stay safe, wear a mask, wash up when I get home.” That’s what Molly Corder told 10 On Your Side. Corder does her best to protect herself from the highly contagious BA-4 and BA-5 variants that are now causing surges in some states.

Virginia’s 7-day average for new cases is now more than 3,000 with an average of 12 deaths a day.

and about 650 hospitalizations.

“I think it’s a cause for concern. I don’t think it’s a cause for panic,” said Virginia Department of Health specialist, Dr. Brooke Rossheim.

Dr. Rossheim says while you may not be able to prevent getting COVID, we can prevent most hospitalizations and deaths by getting vaccinated and boosted.

It’s the unvaccinated that Rossheim worries about.

“That’s where your risk is notably higher for getting infected and also for having worse outcomes,” he said.

Rossheim told WAVY that these people, he said, should not wait any longer as cases are expected to rise in the coming weeks.

Meantime, some states are again urging residents to mask up. VDH recommends checking your community’s COVID-19 level. Hampton Roads is mostly green, or low-spread right now, in which case Rossheim said you can wear a mask if you want to. Virginia Beach and Chesapeake are in yellow. That’s when he says you may want to consult your doctor.

If your city goes to red, masks are advised for all.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.

Comments / 0

Related
royalexaminer.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin announces updated COVID-19 quarantine guidance for early childhood education

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced updated guidance on quarantine procedures following exposure to COVID-19 in school, child care, and camp settings. This revised guidance outlines that quarantine is no longer routinely recommended after exposure to COVID-19 infected individuals in child care, K-12 schools, and camp settings. Earlier in the year, individuals...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WAVY News 10

COVID-19 count is rising: Protect yourself

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – If you have big plans for the weekend, health officials say with COVID-19 variants spreading rapidly it would be a good to have a face mask on hand. Two local health officials offer differing views, but they do agree on one thing: protect yourself.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
wvtf.org

Mass incarceration's surprising toll

A few years ago it was hard to tell where Virginia’s prisoners came from. Mike Wessler with the Prison Policy Initiative says the census bureau counted incarcerated people as residents of the place where their cells were located. “What this ends up doing is it gives disproportionate political clout...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Creep#Ba 5#Vdh
WAVY News 10

Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Virginia Beach on July 20

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, health officials continue to encourage people to get vaccinated and boosted to help prevent hospitalizations and deaths. All available COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will be available at a free clinic hosted by the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health on Wednesday, July 20.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
cbs19news

First lady speaks at Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Wednesday, Virginia First Lady Susanne S. Youngkin hosted her fourth Spirit Sisterhood gathering this year with more than 250 Virginia Beach women and girls. The purpose of the event was to help women discover and draw deeper into faith. The first lady also...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Youngkin visits those affected by Buchanan Co. floods

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday visited Buchanan County families impacted by Tuesday night’s floods. At 11 a.m., the governor arrived at Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School to unload supplies at the community resource center and meet with families to hear firsthand accounts of the flooding that either damaged or destroyed 400 structures.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
13News Now

Chesapeake's new High Rise Bridge opens Saturday

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After years of construction, one of the largest and most expensive projects in the Virginia Department of Transportation's history is open for use. VDOT said the new High Rise Bridge on Interstate 64 in Chesapeake is now open. The new 1.2-mile, fixed-span High Rise Bridge has...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia First Lady hosts fourth Spirit of Sisterhood in Virginia Beach

More than 250 women and girls joined Virginia First Lady Suzanne Youngkin for her fourth Spirit of Sisterhood gathering in Virginia Beach on July 13. Youngkin joined Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James; Susan Allen, former First Lady of Virginia; Lisa Robertson, an author, speaker and founder of Changing Seasons; Shannon Kendrick, a public speaker and specialist in government and community relations; and Harriet Vanderpool, a minister, teacher and worship leader at Christian Way Ministries.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Everyone has been accounted for following massive Virginia flood

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. — After more than 40 people were reported missing in massive flooding in Virginia, officials said Thursday everyone has been accounted for. Buchanan County Sheriff's Office responded to flooding following a massive storm in western Virginia on Tuesday. Initially, 44 people were reported missing. Rescuers cleared 400 buildings in the area.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

These Northern Virginia Counties Rank Among the Country’s Top 10 Wealthiest

When it comes to median household income, four areas in the region slotted in the top 10. A five-year survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau looked at median household income to determine the wealthiest counties in the country. In results that may come as no surprise to residents subjected to soaring rent and housing costs, four of the seven richest areas are in Northern Virginia, according to U.S. News & World Report.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Charges dropped in high profile Norfolk murder case

WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Charges dropped in high profile Norfolk murder case. Amazon handed Ring footage to police without user …. Norfolk International Airport sets record for busiest …. Norfolk CBP seizes nearly $2 million in counterfeit …. EVMS property being acquired for Chrysler Museum …. Virginia Beach...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy