Provided by Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife. On Thursday, CROW admitted 16 Loggerhead Sea Turtle hatchlings and 10 Green Sea Turtle hatchlings after Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation found they failed to emerge from their nests. The SCCF Sea Turtle Program Team surveys 18 miles of beach from the Sanibel Lighthouse to Blind Pass every morning during nesting season with the help of more than 100 highly trained volunteers. Sea turtle hatchlings’ front flippers are designed for swimming in the ocean and navigating marine environments, but not every turtle found on or near the beach belongs in the ocean.

SANIBEL, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO