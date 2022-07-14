ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal ‘open shock Oleksandr Zinchenko transfer talks with Man City willing to sell versatile Ukraine international’

By Jake Lambourne
 2 days ago

ARSENAL are reportedly in talks to snap up Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko - having already lured Gabriel Jesus to the Emirates.

Just a week after the Gunners sealed the signing of the Brazilian striker for £45million, Mikel Arteta is now looking to raid his former employers again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y69Ti_0gfUpE6Z00
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen for a reunion with Oleksandr Zinchenko Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EloEx_0gfUpE6Z00
Manchester City star Zinchenko will be allowed to depart the Etihad for the right price Credit: The Times

The Spaniard, who worked with Zinchenko when he was Pep Guardiola's No2 at the Etihad, is a huge admirer of the Ukraine international.

Zinchenko was linked with a switch to North London in May, before Arsenal turned their attention to Ajax's versatile defender Lisandro Martinez.

But with the Argentinian ace poised to link up with Manchester United, the 25-year-old is back on Arsenal's radar.

According to The Athletic, Arteta's side are now working on a deal to bring Zinchenko to the capital.

They state that Arsenal and City are in negotiations over a potential transfer.

And it has been said that the Citizens would be willing to part ways with Zinchenko if their valuation has been met.

That is yet to happen, but Arsenal are hopeful of striking a deal as they continue talks.

Arteta is in the market for a versatile full-back who can also operate as a central midfielder, where Zinchenko plays for Ukraine.

The Spaniard is believed to have maintained a strong relationship with Zinchenko since departing City in 2019.

Should City offload the Ukrainian, they could step up their pursuit of Brighton's Marc Cucurella.

SunSport understands the Seagulls would demand around £50m in order to sell the Spain youth international.

The Amex Stadium outfit are in no rush to sell Cucurella, who still has four years left on his contract.

