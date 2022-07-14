ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Shark Tank Success Was Made for Chill Entrepreneurs

Every entrepreneur has their own entrepreneurial persona. Maybe you're an all-business disruptor, like Mark Zuckerberg. Maybe you're a slippery influencer, like Frank Abagnale. Perhaps you're more of a charming superbro like Billy McFarland. Ideally, you're better than all of these movie-inspiring entrepreneurs.

DudeRobe

If you're an entrepreneur with a bit more chill than the average entrepreneur, you probably want to be comfortable when you're getting your work done. So, might we suggest a new work uniform? Meet the DudeRobe Luxury Men's Hooded Bathrobe.

Successfully funded on ABC's "Shark Tank" and on Kickstarter, DudeRobe is a new twist on the boring old bathrobe that will help entrepreneurs tap into their inner chill. Unlike ordinary bathrobes, you'll want to actually live in this thing — and not just because the model looks like Nick Jonas.

It's next to impossible to recreate The Dude in real life but you'll be as close as you can get with a DudeRobe. Made for post-shower, lounging around the house, walking the dog, and negotiating gnarly deals, this everyday robe is simply designed for every moment you want to be comfortable.

The DudeRobe is a hooded robe that's a premium sweatshirt outside and extra absorbent inside. The belt is permanently attached so you'll never lose it and the non-floppy arm cuffs allow you to actually use your hands while wearing the robe. It comes down at above-the-knee so it almost looks like you're wearing shorts while an extra pocket inside allows you to function in the world without feeling like you've gone out without your most important everyday carry items.

You're a chill entrepreneur, right? Lean into that vibe. During our Deal Days promotion, you can get a DudeRobe Luxury Men's Hooded Bathrobe for $99.99 (reg. $148). Hurry, sale ends July 14.

