Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney ‘targeting shock transfers of ex-team-mates Jesse Lingard and Ravel Morrison at DC United’

By Dylan Terry
 2 days ago

NEW DC United manager Wayne Rooney is reportedly interested in signing his former Manchester United team-mates Jesse Lingard and Ravel Morrison.

England's record goalscorer was confirmed as the American side's head coach earlier this week.

Lingard was released by Man Utd when his contract expired at the end of the season Credit: Reuters
Rooney was announced as DC United manager earlier this week Credit: Alamy
Morrison was a team-mate of Rooney's at Man Utd a decade ago Credit: PA

And Rooney is expected to add to his squad during the summer transfer window to help DC United try to get off the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

According to Marca, he has identified Lingard as a target and DC United are one of several clubs to have made an offer for the ex-Red Devil.

Lingard is a free agent having left Old Trafford at the end of last season when his contract expired.

He spent 11 years in the Man Utd first team and played 44 times alongside club legend Rooney.

But DC United will have to compete with the likes of Newcastle, West Ham and Everton if they want to acquire Lingard's signature.

Another ex-Man Utd man that Rooney has his eye on is Ravel Morrison.

The 29-year-old only made three appearances for the Red Devils and failed to live up to the hype surrounding him as a teenager.

He never shared the pitch with Rooney, but a decade later would link up with the former England captain at Derby.

Rooney was in charge of the Rams last season as Morrison joined them for the 2021/22 campaign.

Derby were relegated from the Championship despite putting in spirited performances following their points deductions.

Morrison was released at the end of the season, so he is now also a free agent.

And Rooney seems to be looking at the former West Ham and Sheffield United man as a possible signing.

As well as their links to the Man Utd first team, Lingard and Morrison were team-mates who won the FA Youth Cup together back in 2011.

Paul Pogba, who recently left Old Trafford to re-sign for Juventus, was also a part of that team.

