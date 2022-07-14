ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Story behind Duke of York’s infamous Newsnight interview will be made into film

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uH2Vk_0gfUnSiZ00

The story behind the disgraced Duke of York’s disastrous Newsnight interview will be made into a film.

Screenwriter Peter Moffat is adapting a book by producer Sam McAlister, who clinched the controversial sit down with Andrew about his friendship with paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

United Agents confirmed the movie, to be called Scoop, describing the forthcoming film as “exciting news”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04N6T2_0gfUnSiZ00
The Duke of York during the interview with BBC Newsnight’s Emily Maitlis (Mark Harrison/BBC/PA) (PA Media)

McAlister tweeted about the project: “…can’t actually breathe with the excitement!!!!”

She added: “So…. Who should play me?”

The Queen’s second son stepped down from public life after being criticised for showing a lack of empathy towards Epstein’s victims, and displaying a lack of remorse over his friendship with the financier, who killed himself while in prison, during his Newsnight appearance in 2019.

In the interview with presenter Emily Maitlis, the duke denied claims he had sex with Virginia Giuffre, who said she was trafficked by Epstein on three separate occasions, including when she was 17 – still a minor under US law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3129SQ_0gfUnSiZ00
The Duke of York with his mother the Queen (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Giuffre said one alleged encounter began with the duke sweating heavily as they danced at London nightclub Tramp.

But Andrew told Maitlis he had a medical condition at the time which meant he did not sweat, and that he had no recollection of ever meeting Ms Giuffre.

He also insisted he spent the day taking one of his daughters to Pizza Express in Woking for a party.

Andrew later paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Ms Giuffre in the US.

McAlister’s book, Scoops: Behind The Scenes Of The BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews, was released on Thursday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Emotional Tiger Woods admits he has probably played final Open at St Andrews

An emotional Tiger Woods fought back tears as he made an early exit from what is almost certain to be his last Open Championship at St Andrews. A winner on the Old Course in both 2000 and 2005, Woods could only add a second round of 75 to his opening 78 to finish nine over par and miss the cut in the Open for just the fourth time in his career.
GOLF
newschain

This is what you’re like in a relationship, according to your star sign

Have you ever wondered if romance is written in the stars for you?. According to zodiac experts, your star sign can have a big impact on not only your approach to dating, but also how partners view you in a relationship. Knowing your strengths and weaknesses can help you become...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Vogue

Amal Clooney Is Queen Of The Party Dress

Amal Clooney is a barrister by day and a party girl by night. The human rights lawyer, with an impeccable work wardrobe of Chanel bouclé skirt suits and Burberry macs, frequently swaps her MaxMara neutrals for sequins come evening, when she lends her signature polish to Studio 54 glamour.
CELEBRITIES
People

Anchor Who Appeared Disheveled on TV Following the Death of Her Dad Says, 'I Just Hope People Will Understand'

A TV anchor in Albany, New York appeared disheveled and confused during a live broadcast over the weekend, and has since left the job and is hoping to move past the incident. Emmy-winning reporter and anchor Heather Kovar previously said in a statement that she had worked a double shift and was "sleep-deprived and exhausted" following her return from family leave after the death of her father.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsnight#United Agents#Scoop#Pizza Express
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Life is a cabaret! Glam Liza Minnelli, 76, hits the town for a night out with friends in her first appearance since being 'sabotaged' on the Oscars stage with Lady Gaga

Liza Minnelli was all glammed up for a night out with friends in the first sighting of the revered star since her controversial appearance at this year's Oscars. DailyMail.com spotted the legendary entertainer Saturday looking glamorous in a black sequined jacket, red scarf, black pants and leather shoes. Liza, the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Camilla dotes on 'very natural' photographer Kate and reveals photo which Prince Charles 'approves of' was 'just done in the garden with a lot of laughs'

Camilla has praised the 'very natural' photography skills of the Duchess of Cambridge as she revealed a picture that Prince Charles 'approves of' that was taken 'in the garden with lots of laughs'. The Duchess of Cornwall has spoken about guest editing Country Life magazine, which will contain a number...
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
Entertainment Times

Kate Middleton, Prince William To Take Summer Break Ahead ‘Significant Changes’

A summer break would provide Kate Middleton and Prince William a “sense of normality” before facing “significant changes” in their lives. This is the latest assertion of a royal expert, who expects that the Cambridge Royals will spend the summer season at Anmer Hall. It comes after reports claimed that the family would relocate to Windsor in the next few months.
WORLD
The Guardian

Reflections on black US soldiers’ experiences in the UK

Re your report (9 July), Nevil Shute’s 1947 novel The Chequer Board dealt with the question of racism when US forces were over here during the second world war, and my 1987 book When Jim Crow met John Bull: Black American Soldiers in World War II Britain is a comprehensive look at this unique experience. Several TV documentaries followed it, and the BBC made a feature film.
SOCIETY
Cinemablend

Where The Crawdads Sing Review: The Marsh Girl Gets Too Lush Of An Adaptation

When Delia Owens’ debut novel Where The Crawdads Sing hit bookshelves in 2018, it became a page-turning bestseller, particular thanks to the thriller being featured as a title in Reese Witherspoon's book club. Just four years after its release and over 12 million copies sold, the novel has made the journey to live-action a la associated projects like Gone Girl and Big Little Lies – however, Olivia Newman’s take on the popular book skips the grittiness of the source material to be a glossier adaptation compared to those other films.
MOVIES
BBC

Chris Stuart: Ex-BBC Radio Wales presenter dies aged 73

Chris Stuart, hailed as one of the "true greats" of Welsh broadcasting, has died aged 73. Born in Durham, he was one of the first hosts on BBC Radio Wales. Stuart was also a daily presenter on Radio 2 and set up the production company behind BBC quiz Only Connect and Late Night Poker on Channel 4.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy