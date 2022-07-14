2022 Miss Wabash County Fair Queen Pageant held

WABASH COUNTY, IN- The Wabash County Drug Prevention Steering Committee along with the Bowen Center, the Community Foundation of Wabash, SCAN, and local area churches and community members will be hosting a free community event on Friday, August 5th, 2022 from 5-9 p.m. The event, Prevent, Recover, and Rock Together will include an exhibit called Hidden in Plain Sight which is a recreation of a teen’s bedroom to educate anyone over the age of 21 who has influence over a teenager. The exhibit is designed to assist parents in identifying signs of alcohol and drug abuse, eating disorders, self-mutilation, violence, sex, and other dangerous behaviors. The exhibit is for adults only.
After a recount, the results of the Republican primary race for the Indiana House District 32 seat did not change. The recount confirmed that Fred Glynn, a Hamilton County councilor from Carmel, narrowly defeated Suzie Jaworowski, a Fishers resident and former state director for President Donald Trump’s campaign. “I...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Turquoise banana backpack in hand, Katelyn Clark is taking to the streets to spread the word about opioid addiction. “Opioid addiction is a problem right now. It is very bad in America, especially in Fort Wayne. Here in our own hometown we are losing lives daily. Some as young as 12 years old," Clark said.
The Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance’s president and chief executive officer, Charlie Sparks, is retiring from his role later this year. Sparks, who joined the alliance in 2014, worked to secure new development in Kokomo and Howard County during his tenure, including the $2.5 billion development announced by Stellantis and Samsung SDI.
WABASH, IN- As is the case with many visual artists, the full scope of an artist’s work goes generally unappreciated until after their passing. Vincent van Gogh sold one painting during his lifetime and passed away without notice – fast forward precisely a century and one of his paintings sells for $148 million at auction. Why does it take so long for an artist to become a sensation? We may never know, but such may very well be the case for the California artist, Mary Zarbano. Born in Nebraska in 1931, Zarbano became heavily influenced by modernist painters. After studying with Picasso and Chagall in New York, she settled in Buena Park, CA, and painted every day of her life until her passing in 2019. Immensely prolific, not just as a painter but also a sculptor, Zarbano’s work has been exhibited many times in California during her life but never left the west coast. Now through Aug. 21, you have the rare opportunity to see her work on display at the Clark Gallery at the Honeywell Center in downtown Wabash, IN.
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Irene Byron Hospital has been a landmark on Lima Road since 1916. But its many uses, including a hospital for tuberculosis patients and a nursing home, will become history when the buildings are soon demolished and 70 acres of the site will be up for sale.
WABASH, IN- The Honeywell Center will be bringing America’s Got Talent teen sensation Darci Lynne and Friends to the Ford Theatre stage this Saturday, July 16th, at 7:30pm. Purchase tickets by going to honeywellarts.org or by calling the box office at 260-563-1102. Wade Weaver of 105.9 The Bash had...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bethany Wagner knew three children were on their way. The twin 6-year-old boys and their 9-year-old sister were boarding a school bus when they were struck and killed by a woman in a truck who ignored the stop arm. Wagner, the senior forensic autopsy technician for the Fort Wayne-based Forensic Pathology Consultants, quickly received word of that January 2018 crash in Fulton County and also that her company would be handling the autopsies.
PENDLETON, Ind. — At Pendleton Correctional Facility, there’s a new guy on the job. “We kind of refer to him as the 'chief wellness officer,'” said warden Dennis Reagle. “He’s on call 24/7 and he’s usually up for it.”. The new furry friend goes...
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is now offering a way for the Central Dispatch Center to livestream, receive multimedia, and receive locations from mobile callers in real time. Sheriff Matt Hassel said the program, Prepared Live, built by the company Prepared, is in addition to the department’s technology suite...
WABASH COUNTY, IN- Blessings in a Backpack of Wabash County announces a great gift opportunity for teachers for back to school while helping out as they prepare to have weekend meals ready for local food insecure students. You can designate your donation to “Wabash, Indiana” and Vera Bradley is helping...
Young adulthood had been rough for Alexander Colmenares Fernandez, who, at age 22, moved to the U.S. from Venezuela to work and help support his brother back home after both of their parents died in the past two years. After a long journey to the U.S., Fernandez learned that his...
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Preparations are underway for a groundbreaking ceremony in Goshen!. The ceremony will be held on Thursday for the new 60-unit apartment complex. It is planned for development at the intersection of Indiana and Plymouth Ave. That’s southwest of downtown Goshen, and right by the junior high school.
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to sugar cream pie, the Hoosier state is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
WARSAW — A GoFundMe has been established for a Warsaw girl who is battling a rare auto-immune disease. Six-year-old Addilyn Kubley was diagnosed with Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome (SDS) at a young age. SDS affects many parts of the body, particularly the bone marrow, pancreas and skeletal system. On March 8,...
Carmel, Indiana, is an excellent alternative for getting away from it all and relaxing. You’ll appreciate the vibe this little Indiana town gives, with plenty of wildlife to explore and art institutions to visit. Carmel is also a fantastic spot to eat. You will undoubtedly love your meals in...
Police say a female inmate was found alone and unresponsive in her cell in the medical unit around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Police investigating deadly shooting in Michigan City. Police were called to the 1600 block of East Michigan Boulevard just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. Overdose deaths rise in St. Joseph...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County removed over 2 dozen cats from a home on Tarman Road Tuesday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home for reports of domestic violence around 2:20 p.m. The victim told deputies she had been...
