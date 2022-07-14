ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2022 Miss Wabash County Fair Queen Pageant held

Your News Local
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWABASH COUNTY, IN- The 2022 Miss Wabash County Fair Queen Pageant...

www.yournewslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Your News Local

Prevent, Recover, and Rock Together event coming to Wabash

WABASH COUNTY, IN- The Wabash County Drug Prevention Steering Committee along with the Bowen Center, the Community Foundation of Wabash, SCAN, and local area churches and community members will be hosting a free community event on Friday, August 5th, 2022 from 5-9 p.m. The event, Prevent, Recover, and Rock Together will include an exhibit called Hidden in Plain Sight which is a recreation of a teen’s bedroom to educate anyone over the age of 21 who has influence over a teenager. The exhibit is designed to assist parents in identifying signs of alcohol and drug abuse, eating disorders, self-mutilation, violence, sex, and other dangerous behaviors. The exhibit is for adults only.
Inside Indiana Business

Greater Kokomo Alliance CEO announces retirement

The Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance’s president and chief executive officer, Charlie Sparks, is retiring from his role later this year. Sparks, who joined the alliance in 2014, worked to secure new development in Kokomo and Howard County during his tenure, including the $2.5 billion development announced by Stellantis and Samsung SDI.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Pageant#Miss Congeniality#Ford Theatre#1st Runner
Your News Local

Prolific California artist on display at Clark Gallery

WABASH, IN- As is the case with many visual artists, the full scope of an artist’s work goes generally unappreciated until after their passing. Vincent van Gogh sold one painting during his lifetime and passed away without notice – fast forward precisely a century and one of his paintings sells for $148 million at auction. Why does it take so long for an artist to become a sensation? We may never know, but such may very well be the case for the California artist, Mary Zarbano. Born in Nebraska in 1931, Zarbano became heavily influenced by modernist painters. After studying with Picasso and Chagall in New York, she settled in Buena Park, CA, and painted every day of her life until her passing in 2019. Immensely prolific, not just as a painter but also a sculptor, Zarbano’s work has been exhibited many times in California during her life but never left the west coast. Now through Aug. 21, you have the rare opportunity to see her work on display at the Clark Gallery at the Honeywell Center in downtown Wabash, IN.
WABASH, IN
WANE-TV

‘Someone is still here loving them’: Autopsy techs receive blankets for children

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bethany Wagner knew three children were on their way. The twin 6-year-old boys and their 9-year-old sister were boarding a school bus when they were struck and killed by a woman in a truck who ignored the stop arm. Wagner, the senior forensic autopsy technician for the Fort Wayne-based Forensic Pathology Consultants, quickly received word of that January 2018 crash in Fulton County and also that her company would be handling the autopsies.
FORT WAYNE, IN
max983.net

Prepared Live Launches at Marshall County Sheriff’s Department

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department is now offering a way for the Central Dispatch Center to livestream, receive multimedia, and receive locations from mobile callers in real time. Sheriff Matt Hassel said the program, Prepared Live, built by the company Prepared, is in addition to the department’s technology suite...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Your News Local

Blessings in a Backpack teaming up with Vera Bradley

WABASH COUNTY, IN- Blessings in a Backpack of Wabash County announces a great gift opportunity for teachers for back to school while helping out as they prepare to have weekend meals ready for local food insecure students. You can designate your donation to “Wabash, Indiana” and Vera Bradley is helping...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

60 unit apartment complex begins development in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Preparations are underway for a groundbreaking ceremony in Goshen!. The ceremony will be held on Thursday for the new 60-unit apartment complex. It is planned for development at the intersection of Indiana and Plymouth Ave. That’s southwest of downtown Goshen, and right by the junior high school.
GOSHEN, IN
Travel Maven

This little hole-in-the-wall restaurant serves some of the best pie in Indiana

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Indiana. From fried chicken to sugar cream pie, the Hoosier state is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
INDIANA STATE
inkfreenews.com

GoFundMe Established For Warsaw Girl Battling Rare Auto-Immune Disease

WARSAW — A GoFundMe has been established for a Warsaw girl who is battling a rare auto-immune disease. Six-year-old Addilyn Kubley was diagnosed with Shwachman-Diamond Syndrome (SDS) at a young age. SDS affects many parts of the body, particularly the bone marrow, pancreas and skeletal system. On March 8,...
WARSAW, IN
foodieflashpacker.com

The 6 Best Mexican Restaurants In Carmel Indiana

Carmel, Indiana, is an excellent alternative for getting away from it all and relaxing. You’ll appreciate the vibe this little Indiana town gives, with plenty of wildlife to explore and art institutions to visit. Carmel is also a fantastic spot to eat. You will undoubtedly love your meals in...
CARMEL, IN
abc57.com

Humane Society seizes over 2 dozen cats from home

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Humane Society of Elkhart County removed over 2 dozen cats from a home on Tarman Road Tuesday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to the home for reports of domestic violence around 2:20 p.m. The victim told deputies she had been...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy