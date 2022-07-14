ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

New events at Downtown Night Market in Great Falls

 2 days ago

GREAT FALLS — The Downtown Night Market is coming back to Central Avenue on Friday, July 15, 2022 - but with a special addition from Get Fit Great Falls.

The event will run from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. along the 300 and 400 blocks of Central Avenue, and feature craft vendors, art demonstrations, food vendors, live music by Clint Reimann, and more.

For this month's edition of the night market, Davidson Plaza - the space on Central Avenue with the Charlie Russell statue - is being converted into a space where people can come and enjoy and participate.

It is being done by Get Fit Great Galls and the Building Active Communities Initiative. They are partnering with the market to bring what they call an "active space" to the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDsbI_0gfUlbme00
United Way of Cascade County

Kim Skornogoski is head of the initiative and says it’s a one-time event to test out and see how it is received.

She said it will include things such as a ping pong table, giant checkers, and even miniature ponies.

They want people to be able to have a connected space and another opportunity to be active and healthy.

“Starting around noon, we'll have this space set up to be an active space for people to come use,” Skornogoski said. “If you look at it now or any other day, it's a beautiful space, but not many people use it except if they’re walking somewhere else. It’s not one that people really come to. So the idea is to transform this space into something that that people will use and ideally use in an active way. We hope this idea can plant a seed.”

For more information about the event, click here or contact Pierce at kellie@downtowngreatfalls.net.

