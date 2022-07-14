ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Motorcyclist dies in crash in Great Falls

 5 days ago
APPROXIMATE LOCATION OF CRASH

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department confirmed on Thursday, July 14, 2022, that one person died in a motorcycle crash on Monday, July 11, 2022.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. and happened near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street.

Witnesses reported seeing several police vehicles and a Great Falls Fire Rescue truck at the scene.

At this point, there are no indications that a second vehicle was involved.

The Montana Highway Patrol has not yet released any details about the crash.

The identity of the person who died has not been officially released by the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.

However, family members and the girlfriend of the person who died have identified him as Shane Tuttle; several days after the crash, an obituary was published for Tuttle, which states: "Shane departed this world while doing what he so loved, riding his Harley."

We will update you if we get more information, or if the Sheriff's Office officially identifies the person who died.

