What to look forward to on board Disney’s new magical cruise ship

The Disney Wish is what vacation dreams are made of. The fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet is setting sail this summer...and you do not need to be a kid, or need to have one in order to enjoy the magic of this enchanting ship.

“It is a family cruise, but we cater to everybody﻿,” Jaco Gouws , senior manager of port adventures and recreation for Disney Cruise Line, told HOLA! USA during the Disney Wish’s christening cruise. “The service that we have is unmatched in [the] industry and our experiences that we have, whether you’re a little kid or a big kid at heart, you’re still gonna come and enjoy it and have fun.”

“We have a lot to do for adults. We specifically catered it so that after nine o’clock in the evenings, some of our venues are adult-only areas, but then also during the day there’s adult-only areas where kids don’t go, so you really will have a good time. But the other thing is we have these amazing kids clubs, so that’s where the kids spend a majority of their time,” Jaco added. “So adults do get to enjoy our service and quality on the ship without being surrounded with kids all the time if they don’t have them, or traveling with them.”

From incredible dining experiences and entertainment to Disney’s first-ever attraction at sea, here are highlights that you can look forward to as you sail happily ever after on board the Disney Wish...

Cinematic and Immersive Dining

Prepare to step into the kingdom of Arendelle and partake in an Avengers mission at two new family restaurants! “No one does rotational dining and entertainment like Disney, and we have two incredible ones on this ship. The first is Arendelle: A Frozen Dinner Adventure that has all of your favorite characters from Frozen , including Olaf. We also have Worlds of Marvel, which is a first of its kind truly cinematic dining experience where you’re engaging in awesome adventures with your favorite Avengers,” Daniel Soto , vice president of technology and digital for Disney Cruise Line, told HOLA! USA .

In addition to Worlds of Marvel, where diners play a role in an Avengers mission and dine on dishes inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Disney’s first Frozen -themed theatrical dining experience: Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure, the Disney Wish is also home to 1923, another family restaurant that celebrates the legacy of the Walt Disney Company.

Adults can also enjoy gourmet dining experiences sans little ones at Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement. The latter features a menu crafted by three Michelin-starred Chef Arnaud Lallement of L’Assiette Champenois.

Attraction at Sea

The Disney Wish takes fun in the sun to a new splashtacular level with Disney’s first-ever attraction at sea: the AquaMouse. Riders will recognize familiar faces as animated shorts play on screens during the water ride.

Themed Bars and Lounges

Sail and sip cocktails in a galaxy far, far away or in The Bayou. Guests 21 and older will find an assortment of delicious and Instagram-worthy drinks at the ship’s themed lounges. Not only does the Wish have the Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge—where a whopping $5,000 drink is available on the menu—but also The Rose, an idyllic lounge at the entrance of Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté that was inspired by the flower from Beauty and the Beast , as well as Nightingale’s, a piano bar inspired by Cinderella’s lyrical rendition of “Sing Sweet Nightingale” and The Bayou, a The Princess and the Frog- themed lounge.

Entertainment

Disney is known for its entertainment and there’s no shortage of it on board the Wish. “Entertainment is in the DNA of The Walt Disney Company and we have a lot of spectacular entertainment experiences on board,” Daniel, vice president of technology and digital for Disney Cruise Line﻿l, told HOLA! USA .

Guests can look forward to watching a “Broadway-style rendition” of The Little Mermaid and Disney Seas the Adventure , an embarkation day celebration, at the ship’s Walt Disney Theatre. A reimagined adaptation of Disney’s Aladdin – A Musical Spectacular will also be performaned on board the Disney Wish.

As Disney’s Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek said during the ship’s christening ceremony, “Every element of the Wish reflects our relentless focus on our guests, and everything that they love about Disney”...and it’s certainly a dream come true!

The Disney Wish’s maiden voyage on July 14 will be followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises departing from Port Canaveral, Florida.