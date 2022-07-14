ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNYC Summer Fridays: 5 Fantastic Ways To Jumpstart Your Weekend

By Claire Leaden
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PzQ6H_0gfUlUYR00

Though Summer Fridays actually began in NYC (really! supposedly it dates back to the ’60s when execs wanted to make it out to the Hamptons before weekend traffic), now over 50 percent of North American companies offer them.

If you’re wondering what to do with your extra time, whether it’s a full day or just a few hours, we’ve got you covered.

Our new “Summer Fridays” series will round up the best Friday activities to do in NYC all summer long, so you can jumpstart your weekend in style!

1. Visit The FRIENDS™ Experience at a special summer rate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k1RMS_0gfUlUYR00
Courtesy The FRIENDS™ Experience NYC

From July 1 to August 31, Summer Fridays are in effect for NYC’s nostalgia-filled FRIENDS™ Experience! All standard tickets are jus t $41.50 + fees . So, it’s the perfect time to get together with your own Central Perk gang and relive your favorite moments from the show. The experience will completely transport you into the world of FRIENDS™ with set recreations, photo ops, filming insights and more — so whether you’re lounging on Chandler and Joey’s recliner or sipping on an imaginary coffee at Central Perk, prepare to be filled with FRIENDS™ frenzy!

Could we BE anymore excited? Get your tickets here, and bring your ‘lobster’!

2. Head out kayaking on NYC waters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5XZw_0gfUlUYR00
Facebook/ Manhattan Kayak Co

A sunny Friday is a perfect time to enjoy views of the city from the Hudson River! Manhattan Kayak offers special Skyline Rides as well as rentals for kayaks and paddleboards on Fridays, taking you on relaxing rides between the Pier 84 Boathouse and the Intrepid Aircraft Carrier. See more here.

And for our full roundup of the best kayaking spots in NYC, see here.

3. Enjoy a free event at Hudson River Park

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q0WCs_0gfUlUYR00
Photo courtesy of Hudson River Park

Hudson River Park on the West Side has over 260 free events this summer, and some of them are on Fridays! Here’s what to enjoy for free:

  • Sunset on the Hudson: A free series featuring both established and emerging NYC artists across a broad range of genres. Enjoy this music at 7 p.m. at Pier 45 :
    • Every Friday (June 3 – August 26)
  • Healthy on the Hudson will also take over each weeknight beginning May 31 where you’ll be able to enjoy a variety of HIIT, yoga, and mindfulness classes while enjoying the outdoors and gorgeous, scenic views. These hour-long classes will start at 6:30 p.m. , and include:
    • Mindfulness – Fridays at Pier 84

4. Experience island vibes on NYC’s own Governors Island

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C0oEG_0gfUlUYR00
Courtesy of Gitano

Hop a ferry to Governors Island for quick “getaway” within NYC. Summer Fridays are perfect for this because you’ll feel like you really escaped the city for a bit, and beat any rush-hour riders!

5. Hit up a happy hour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbblo_0gfUlUYR00
Unsplash

Friday is still technically a weekday, which means that happy hour is fully in effect! Start the weekend early when you get out of work and sip on drinks at a deal.

Here are some of our faves, but check out our full roundup here !

  • Villanelle, Union Square (5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on Fridays)
  • The Mermaid Inn, UWS (4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. on Fridays)
  • Lido, Harlem (4 p.m. – 7 p.m on Fridays.)
  • Château 49, Midtown East (12 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Fridays)
  • Amelie, West Village (12-6 p.m. on Fridays)

Save the date: Brooklyn Bridge Park hosts free “Summer Friday” music events on the first Friday of each month of summer, while the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) is back offering free admission on the first Friday of every month. So keep them in mind for Friday, August 5!

See also: 12 Free NYC Pools To Help You Beat The Heat This Summer

Comments / 0

 

