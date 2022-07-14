Pedestrian killed in Bristol

Bristol, Conn./WTIC Radio - Police in Bristol are investigating after they say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early this morning.

It was a little after midnight that officers say the person was hit on Middle Street near the Southington town line.

Police found the 36-year-old male victim lying in the road when they arrived.

He was rushed to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the vehicle was driven by a 23-year-old female northbound on Middle Street at the time of the crash.

The road was closed for several hours as police processed the scene.

Names of those involved haven't been released pending further investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact Bristol Police.