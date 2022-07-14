ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Pedestrian killed in Bristol

By John Silva
 2 days ago

Bristol, Conn./WTIC Radio - Police in Bristol are investigating after they say a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early this morning.

It was a little after midnight that officers say the person was hit on Middle Street near the Southington town line.

Police found the 36-year-old male victim lying in the road when they arrived.

He was rushed to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say the vehicle was driven by a 23-year-old female northbound on Middle Street at the time of the crash.

The road was closed for several hours as police processed the scene.

Names of those involved haven't been released pending further investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact Bristol Police.

Eyewitness News

Woman crashes on I-91 off ramp after looking at phone, driving under influence

WINDSOR , Conn. (WFSB) - A 21-year-old was arrested after driving under the influence on I-91 in Windsor early Saturday morning. Officials with state police say 21-year-old Pearl Muzzarelli from Windsor Locks crashed after she took her eyes off the road to check a message on her phone. Muzzarelli was...
Register Citizen

Police: Man wounded in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD — A man was shot Friday night on Nelson Street, according to police. Officers responded to the residence around 9:50 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire, Sgt. Chris Mastroianni said. Mastroianni said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital where he was in...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Hartford shooting sends man to hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A shooting in Hartford left one man hospitalized, according to the Hartford Police Department. The incident took place at 9:51 p.m. Friday night, turning the area of 15 Nelson St. into a crime scene. Police responded as a result of an automated ShotSpotter alert. The man’s injury is not considered to […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Authorities release 911 calls following Portland boat crash

The calls reveal a harrowing and chaotic scene of people desperate to get the injured help. The boat crash took place on the Connecticut River in Portland, leaving one man dead and 7 others injured. It has been exactly one year Friday since two teenagers went missing in the Farmington...
PORTLAND, CT
Daily Voice

Truck Crashes Into Restaurant In North Stonington

A tractor-trailer crashed into a Connecticut restaurant after running off the roadway on Route 2. The crash took place in New London County in Stonington around 7:50 a.m., Thursday, July 14. According to the Connecticut state police, the tractor-trailer, driven by David Walsh, of Middlesex County in Cromwell, was traveling...
NORTH STONINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Driver wanted for fleeing officers in Bristol

BRISTOL — Police say they are trying to find a driver that took off from law enforcement Wednesday. The Bristol Police Department said the driver is in his early to mid-30s and has brown hair and freckles on his face. Police said he drove a 2001 silver Honda Civic...
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Bullet Goes Into 9-Year-Old's Bedroom In Newington

Police are investigating a shooting incident in which a bullet went through a house in Connecticut and into the bed frame of a 9-year-old. The Hartford County shooting took place in Newington around 11 p.m. Wednesday, July 13 on John Street. The bullet was shot from the street into the...
NEWINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Silver Alert issued for Bristol teenager

BRISTOL – A teenager has gone missing from Bristol. Police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for 16-year-old Nealani Wilson. According to police, the teen has been described as white, standing 5 foot, 7 inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police said Wilson...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Bridgeport cop arrested in Monroe for disorderly conduct

BRIDGEPORT — For the second time in as many weeks a city police officer has been arrested. On Wednesday, Monroe police said they arrested Officer Wally Franco for an incident involving someone he knew. Franco, 34, who has been on the Police Department about four years, was charged with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport man charged with torching gas station

BRIDGEPORT — A local man has been charged with torching a Park Avenue gas station two years ago. “I didn’t kill nobody,” Jose Camacho said after Superior Court Judge William Holden on Friday afternoon ordered Camacho held in lieu of $750,000 bond. Police said the 32-year-old Camacho,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For Woman Found Dead At Parking Lot In Westport

Police have released the identity of a woman found dead in the backseat of a car in a Fairfield County parking lot. The woman, identified as Joanna Smith, age 34, of Stratford, was found lying in the backseat of a running car in Westport in the parking lot of 40 Jesup Road at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, according to Lt. Dave Wolf, of Westport Police Department.
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Mercer County Burn Victim Flown To Hospital: Police

A man from Mercer County was flown to a hospital after suffering burns, authorities said. The victim was burned at his home on Shagbark Lane in East Windsor shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 15, township police Det. Sgt. Matthew Oehling told DailyVoice.com. The man was flown via medical...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Britain Herald

Plainville man allegedly kicked police officer, threatened him

PLAINVILLE – A Plainville man allegedly kicked a cop in the stomach and threatened to “come for” him when his shift was over when he was arrested last month. Justin Rondeau, 42, of 49 Colonial Court, faces charges of assault on a police officer, second-degree threatening, disorderly conduct and interfering/resisting police.
PLAINVILLE, CT
NBC Connecticut

Loved Ones Remember Plainville Teen After Memorial Defaced

One year ago, a Plainville teen and his friend died by a dangerous dam after jumping into the Farmington River. Despite a bad actor defacing Lucas Brewer’s memorial on Friday night, loved ones came together to remember him. “I’m glad we’re all here remembering him,” said Lola Molloy. She...
PLAINVILLE, CT
