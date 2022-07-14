ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit police comb through east side neighborhood for suspect who shot, killed 1 man

By WWJ Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rgs0U_0gfUlSmz00

DETROIT (WWJ) - One man is dead and suspect on the run after bullets went flying in a Detroit neighborhood early Thursday morning, police confirmed.

WWJ's Charlie Langton is reporting live from the scene on Maddelein Street near 7 Mile and Kelly on the city's east side where a large police presence had taped off a section of the street corner and an alleyway were the alleged shooting occurred.

Police told Langton two kids were riding their bikes through the area around 5 am. Thursday morning when they heard gunshot shots ring out and flagged down police.

One man was taken to the hospital, officials said, but was dead on arrival.

One neighbor told Langton she heard the shots which sounded like a machine gun.

Detroit police officers are combing the scene with K9 units and evidence technicians to track down the suspected shooter.

The investigation is ongoing. More details will be released as they become available.

This is a developing story. Listen to WWJ LIVE for the latest updates.

