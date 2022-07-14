ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Duluth, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Duluth features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Duluth on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Duluth.

#10. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 901 Mall Dr, Duluth, MN 55811
#9. Golden Inn Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (112 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 24 E St., Superior, WI 54880
#8. Pho Cali

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 1320 Belknap St, Superior, WI 54880-2732
#7. China King Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (36 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (2.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 215 N Central Ave Ste 15, Duluth, MN 55807-2402
#6. Cloud 9 Asian Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (74 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 308 S Lake Ave, Duluth, MN 55802-2306
#5. China Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1623 London Rd, Duluth, MN 55812-1620
#4. Zen House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (52 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4023 Woodland Ave, Duluth, MN 55803
#3. PhoHolic Taste of Vietnam

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (21 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Vietnamese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 309 E Central Entrance, Duluth, MN 55811
#2. Taste of Saigon

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (183 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 394 S Lake Ave Ste 105, Duluth, MN 55802-2325
#1. Hanabi

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (145 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 110 N 1st Ave W, Duluth, MN 55802-2030
