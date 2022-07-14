1 ejected, killed after possible wrong-way crash on I-75 in Monroe County

Photo credit WWJ's Mike Campbell

MONROE COUNTY (WWJ) -- At least one person has died after a crash that may have involved a wrong-way driver on I-75 in Monroe County.

WWJ Newsradio 950's Mike Campbell, who was on the scene, said he doesn't have confirmation from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office or Michigan State Police, but the crash appeared to be a head-on collision.

Campbell said a car is in the grassy median of northbound I-75 near South Huron River Drive, facing southbound, with heavy front-end damage.

And in the left lane facing northbound, there is a small SUV also with heavy front-end damage.

At least one person was ejected from their car and is deceased, Campbell said.

I-75 north was closed at I-275 for 5 hours while they conducted the investigation, but has since reopened.