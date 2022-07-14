ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

1 ejected, killed after possible wrong-way crash on I-75 in Monroe County

By WWJ Newsroom
 2 days ago
Photo credit WWJ's Mike Campbell

MONROE COUNTY (WWJ) -- At least one person has died after a crash that may have involved a wrong-way driver on I-75 in Monroe County.

WWJ Newsradio 950's Mike Campbell, who was on the scene, said he doesn't have confirmation from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office or Michigan State Police, but the crash appeared to be a head-on collision.

Campbell said a car is in the grassy median of northbound I-75 near South Huron River Drive, facing southbound, with heavy front-end damage.

And in the left lane facing northbound, there is a small SUV also with heavy front-end damage.

At least one person was ejected from their car and is deceased, Campbell said.

I-75 north was closed at I-275 for 5 hours while they conducted the investigation, but has since reopened.

WWJ News Radio

State police: female suspect aimed pistol at driver after merging incident in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) - An encounter on I-275 left one man shaken after another driver pointed a gun at him during an alleged road rage incident Friday evening, state police said. Troopers said they first became aware of the incident around 6 p.m. on July 15 when the male victim called to report a gun had been pointed at him as he drove north of I-275 near Ann Arbor Road.
ANN ARBOR, MI
