Shreveport, LA

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQMv2_0gfUlNca00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Shreveport features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Shreveport on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Shreveport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hsdDE_0gfUlNca00
Tripadvisor

#22. Taste China

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 4970 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71112-4668
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSH2A_0gfUlNca00
Tripadvisor

#21. Ichiban Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: not available
- Address: 2950 E Texas St, Bossier City, LA 71111-3265
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5AJT_0gfUlNca00
Tripadvisor

#20. Shogun of Japan Steak and Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3150 E Texas St, Bossier City, LA 71111-3210
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23I4XC_0gfUlNca00
Tripadvisor

#19. Dragon Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 6715 Pines Rd, Shreveport, LA 71129-2595
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDrFY_0gfUlNca00
Tripadvisor

#18. Hana Steak Seafood & Sushi

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1752 E 70th St, Shreveport, LA 71105-5212
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xVfuz_0gfUlNca00
Tripadvisor

#17. China Flag Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (49 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2121 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111-3174
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41QyXM_0gfUlNca00
Tripadvisor

#16. Pho Bowl

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1605 Benton Rd, Bossier City, LA 71111-3578
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pd6R3_0gfUlNca00
Tripadvisor

#15. The Cajun Asian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Cajun & Creole
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1964 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71112-2408
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJ7uQ_0gfUlNca00
Tripadvisor

#14. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 8870 Quimper Pl, Shreveport, LA 71105-5619
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SUnDW_0gfUlNca00
Tripadvisor

#13. Shogun Shreveport

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1409 E 70th St Suite 109, Shreveport, LA 71105-4972
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WnXC0_0gfUlNca00
Tripadvisor

#12. Great Wall Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 7008 Pines Road, Shreveport, LA 71129
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h9qiM_0gfUlNca00
Tripadvisor

#11. Sumo supreme buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 7460 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105-5100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QS0dr_0gfUlNca00
Tripadvisor

#10. Kabuki Sushi and Roll

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2119 Airline Dr Ste 900, Bossier City, LA 71111-3100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45kWX4_0gfUlNca00
Tripadvisor

#9. Sushi Gen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6607 Line Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106-3262
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PuYpR_0gfUlNca00
Tripadvisor

#8. Lucky Palace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 750 Diamondjacks Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71111-5048
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21143n_0gfUlNca00
Tripadvisor

#7. Jabez & Jabes

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 4460 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105-3633
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28bTP7_0gfUlNca00
Tripadvisor

#6. Pho L'Amour

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 530 E Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71105-2032
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mhpo7_0gfUlNca00
Tripadvisor

#5. Imperial Cathay Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 6359 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105-4623
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v5M2Z_0gfUlNca00
Tripadvisor

#4. Sushiko

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 650 Boardwalk Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71111-4385
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09XEn4_0gfUlNca00
Tripadvisor

#3. Bamboo Asian Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 777 Margaritaville Way Located inside of Margaritaville Resort Casino Bossier City, Bossier City, LA 71111
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07IA9e_0gfUlNca00
Tripadvisor

#2. Cheng's Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3304 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105-2116
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpqNu_0gfUlNca00
Tripadvisor

#1. Danh's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA
