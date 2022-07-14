Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Shreveport, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Shreveport features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Shreveport on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Shreveport.

#22. Taste China

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 4970 Barksdale Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71112-4668

#21. Ichiban Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: not available

- Address: 2950 E Texas St, Bossier City, LA 71111-3265

#20. Shogun of Japan Steak and Sushi

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3150 E Texas St, Bossier City, LA 71111-3210

#19. Dragon Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 6715 Pines Rd, Shreveport, LA 71129-2595

#18. Hana Steak Seafood & Sushi

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1752 E 70th St, Shreveport, LA 71105-5212

#17. China Flag Buffet

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2121 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71111-3174

#16. Pho Bowl

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1605 Benton Rd, Bossier City, LA 71111-3578

#15. The Cajun Asian Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Cajun & Creole

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1964 Airline Dr, Bossier City, LA 71112-2408

#14. Tokyo Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8870 Quimper Pl, Shreveport, LA 71105-5619

#13. Shogun Shreveport

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1409 E 70th St Suite 109, Shreveport, LA 71105-4972

#12. Great Wall Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (41 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 7008 Pines Road, Shreveport, LA 71129

#11. Sumo supreme buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (34 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7460 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105-5100

#10. Kabuki Sushi and Roll

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Sushi, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2119 Airline Dr Ste 900, Bossier City, LA 71111-3100

#9. Sushi Gen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6607 Line Ave, Shreveport, LA 71106-3262

#8. Lucky Palace

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (86 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 750 Diamondjacks Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71111-5048

#7. Jabez & Jabes

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 4460 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105-3633

#6. Pho L'Amour

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (30 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 530 E Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71105-2032

#5. Imperial Cathay Chinese Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (95 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 6359 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105-4623

#4. Sushiko

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (47 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 650 Boardwalk Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71111-4385

#3. Bamboo Asian Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (50 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Chinese

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 777 Margaritaville Way Located inside of Margaritaville Resort Casino Bossier City, Bossier City, LA 71111

#2. Cheng's Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3304 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105-2116

#1. Danh's

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (66 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA

