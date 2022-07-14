ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Yakima, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 2 days ago

Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Yakima features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Yakima on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Yakima.

Tripadvisor

#14. Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1628 E Washington Ave Valley Mall, Union Gap, WA 98903-1679
Tripadvisor

#13. Great Shang Hai Restaurant

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (31 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 54 W Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima, WA 98902-4658
Tripadvisor

#12. New York Teriyaki

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $
- Address: 2518 Main St, Union Gap, WA 98903-1606
Tripadvisor

#11. New York Teriyaki

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 3710 Fruitvale Blvd, Yakima, WA 98902-1100
Tripadvisor

#10. Kyoto Sushi & Steakhouse Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (55 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 2405 W Washington Ave Ste 150, Yakima, WA 98903-2512
Tripadvisor

#9. Pho King Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: not available
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese
- Price: $
- Address: 1601 E Washington Ave #104, Yakima, WA 98903-1641
Tripadvisor

#8. Yakima Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14 E Staff Sgt Pendleton Way, Yakima, WA 98901-2606
Tripadvisor

#7. Mangoz Grill

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 901 W Yakima Ave, Yakima, WA 98902-3096
Tripadvisor

#6. Thai House Yakima

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 14 N 2nd St, Yakima, WA 98901-2612
Tripadvisor

#5. Famous Burger & Teriyaki Sandwich

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian
- Price: $
- Address: 401 W Lincoln Ave, Yakima, WA 98902-2657
Tripadvisor

#4. Ozeki Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 1527 Summitview Ave, Yakima, WA 98902-2942
Tripadvisor

#3. Tea Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai
- Price: $
- Address: 110 S 4th St, Yakima, WA 98901-2902
Tripadvisor

#2. E.Z Tiger

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Fusion
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 222 E Chestnut Ave, Yakima, WA 98901-2635
Tripadvisor

#1. Joy Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean
- Price: $$ - $$$
- Address: 5605 Tieton Dr, Yakima, WA 98908-3402
