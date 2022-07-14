Anna_Pustynnikova // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Yakima, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Yakima features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Yakima on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Yakima.

#14. Mongolian Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (17 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1628 E Washington Ave Valley Mall, Union Gap, WA 98903-1679

#13. Great Shang Hai Restaurant

- Rating: 3.0 / 5 (31 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 54 W Nob Hill Blvd, Yakima, WA 98902-4658

#12. New York Teriyaki

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $

- Address: 2518 Main St, Union Gap, WA 98903-1606

#11. New York Teriyaki

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (20 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 3710 Fruitvale Blvd, Yakima, WA 98902-1100

#10. Kyoto Sushi & Steakhouse Japanese Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (55 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2405 W Washington Ave Ste 150, Yakima, WA 98903-2512

#9. Pho King Crab

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (14 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Vietnamese

- Price: $

- Address: 1601 E Washington Ave #104, Yakima, WA 98903-1641

#8. Yakima Thai Cuisine

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 14 E Staff Sgt Pendleton Way, Yakima, WA 98901-2606

#7. Mangoz Grill

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (13 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 901 W Yakima Ave, Yakima, WA 98902-3096

#6. Thai House Yakima

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (56 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 14 N 2nd St, Yakima, WA 98901-2612

#5. Famous Burger & Teriyaki Sandwich

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (53 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian

- Price: $

- Address: 401 W Lincoln Ave, Yakima, WA 98902-2657

#4. Ozeki Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (33 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1527 Summitview Ave, Yakima, WA 98902-2942

#3. Tea Garden

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (24 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Thai

- Price: $

- Address: 110 S 4th St, Yakima, WA 98901-2902

#2. E.Z Tiger

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (44 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Fusion

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 222 E Chestnut Ave, Yakima, WA 98901-2635

#1. Joy Garden

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (32 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Asian, Korean

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5605 Tieton Dr, Yakima, WA 98908-3402

