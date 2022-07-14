Wind Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley Gusty winds with low RH Sunday and Monday .An upper level trough will pass to our north on Sunday. This trough will produce gusty winds again on Sunday and Monday afternoons, that when combined with very low relative humidities, will likely result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern California: Fire Zone 285, including Alturas, Tionesta, Adin, the Warner Mountains, and significant portions of the Modoc National Forest. * Wind: Southwest to west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: Minimum of 7 to 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD * Affected area: In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zone 285. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit weather.gov/medford/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in your area. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.

MODOC COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO