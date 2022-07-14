ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-14 19:49:00 SST Expires: 2022-07-15 09:15:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A wind advisory means that winds of 35 MPH are expected. Winds This strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 13:51:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-14 14:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mohave The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East Central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona north of the Interstate 40 corridor * Until 215 PM MST. * At 147 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Valentine, or 28 miles northeast of Kingman, moving northwest at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Valentine, Truxton, and Peach Springs. This includes Route 66 from mile marker 80 to mile marker 110. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Judith Basin, Meagher, Pondera, Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 12:13:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 13:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Judith Basin; Meagher; Pondera; Teton The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Pondera County in north central Montana North central Meagher County in central Montana Northwestern Judith Basin County in central Montana Eastern Teton County in north central Montana Chouteau County in north central Montana Cascade County in central Montana * Until 115 PM MDT. * At 1213 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Choteau to 14 miles north of White Sulphur Springs, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Great Falls, Conrad, Choteau, Fort Benton, Stanford, Fairfield, Belt, Dutton, Geraldine, Fort Shaw, Brady, The Knees, Highwood, Black Eagle, Geyser, Fort Shaw, Power, Carter, Neihart and Floweree. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Grand Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Grand Valley HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low 100`s expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Grand Valley. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
MESA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Eureka County through 600 PM PDT At 509 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Beowawe, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Emigrant Pass, and areas along I-80. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swains Island#Tutuila#Trade Winds#Sst Expires#Mph#Target Area#Mariners#Ae Maise
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 00:44:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal St. Johns A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern St. Johns and east central Duval Counties through 130 AM EDT At 1243 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ponte Vedra Beach, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Ponte Vedra Beach, Neptune Beach, Palm Valley, Sawgrass, San Pablo and Little Talbot Island. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; Southeast Utah HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the low 100`s expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah, Arches/Grand Flat and Canyonlands/Natural Bridges. In Colorado, Grand Valley. * WHEN...From noon to 8 PM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 17:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yavapai FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MST THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 645 PM MST this evening for a portion of west central Arizona, including the following county, Yavapai. Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barber, Clark, Comanche, Kiowa, Pratt by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barber; Clark; Comanche; Kiowa; Pratt Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Kiowa, western Barber, Comanche, Pratt and southeastern Clark Counties through 130 AM CDT At 1223 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Cullison to 12 miles southeast of Sitka. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Cullison around 1230 AM CDT. Coats around 1240 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Pratt, Sawyer, Cairo and Isabel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BARBER COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-16 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gila Bend; Northwest Pinal County; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; West Pinal County BLOWING DUST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM MST THIS EVENING Winds across the region have now diminished, ending the threat for significant blowing dust.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 08:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-15 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor tidal overflow of beaches and exposed parking lots around the time of the evening high tide. * WHERE...Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches including Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Pooling of sea water is possible around the evening high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges. Enhanced beach erosion is also possible. No significant damage is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A high tide of 7.1 to 7.3 feet will occur this evening around 1020 PM PDT. In addition, and a long- period southerly swell near 2 feet will enhance the tidal overflow risk.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 12:30:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-16 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Gila Bend; Sonoran Desert Natl Monument; Tonopah Desert Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Maricopa County through 1000 PM MST At 913 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles south of Palo Verde to near Painted Rock Dam to Palo Verde Nuclear Generation Station. Movement was southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Buckeye, Painted Rock Dam, Cotton Center, Hassayampa and Arlington. This includes AZ Route 85 between mile markers 125 and 148. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Sierra Front - Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Eastern Lyon, Far Southern Lassen Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid outdoor activities that can cause a spark near dry vegetation, such as yard work, target shooting, or campfires. Follow local fire restrictions. Check weather.gov/reno for updates and livingwithfire.info for preparedness tips. Target Area: Northern Sierra Front - Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Eastern Lyon, Far Southern Lassen Counties; Northern Washoe County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWEST NEVADA The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low humidity, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * Affected Area...Fire Zone 270 Surprise Valley California, Fire Zone 278 Eastern Lassen County, Fire Zone 420 Northern Sierra Front including Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Western Lyon, and Far Southern Lassen Counties and Fire Zone 458 Northern Washoe County. * Winds...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph. * Humidity...10-15% during the afternoon with poor overnight recoveries. * Duration...3-8 hours. * Impacts...The combination of gusty winds and low humidity can cause fire to rapidly grow in size and intensity before first responders can contain them.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley Gusty winds with low RH Sunday and Monday .An upper level trough will pass to our north on Sunday. This trough will produce gusty winds again on Sunday and Monday afternoons, that when combined with very low relative humidities, will likely result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 285 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In Northern California: Fire Zone 285, including Alturas, Tionesta, Adin, the Warner Mountains, and significant portions of the Modoc National Forest. * Wind: Southwest to west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Humidity: Minimum of 7 to 10 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD * Affected area: In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zone 285. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Plan now to avoid using equipment that could cause sparks during the period when critical weather conditions are possible. Visit weather.gov/medford/wildfire for links to fire restrictions in your area. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are possible during the valid watch time. These conditions could promote the rapid spread of wildfires which could become life- threatening. Check weather.gov/medford for forecast updates and a possible upgrade of the this watch to a Red Flag Warning.
MODOC COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Blaine, Carbon, Chouteau, Fergus, Garfield, Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-15 12:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Carbon; Chouteau; Fergus; Garfield; Golden Valley; Hill; Judith Basin; Liberty; Musselshell; Petroleum; Phillips; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Toole; Valley; Wheatland; Yellowstone SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 469 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MT . MONTANA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BLAINE CARBON CHOUTEAU FERGUS GARFIELD GOLDEN VALLEY HILL JUDITH BASIN LIBERTY MUSSELSHELL PETROLEUM PHILLIPS STILLWATER SWEET GRASS TOOLE VALLEY WHEATLAND YELLOWSTONE
BLAINE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest Gusty winds with low RH Sunday and Monday .An upper level trough will pass to our north on Sunday. This trough will produce gusty winds again on Sunday and Monday afternoons, that when combined with very low relative humidities, will likely result in critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In South Central Oregon: Southern Fire Zone 624, including Lakeview, Valley Falls, the Warner Mountains, and portions of the Fremont-Winema National Forest. * Wind: West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity: As low as 9 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD * Affected area: In South Central OR...Fire Weather Zone 624. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton, Hancock, Madison, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 01:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hamilton; Hancock; Madison; Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Madison, northern Hancock, northeastern Marion and southern Hamilton Counties through 215 AM EDT At 126 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fishers, or 17 miles northeast of Indianapolis, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Anderson. This includes Interstate 69 between mile markers 200 and 230. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 21:43:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Elevated surf of 3 to 5 feet with sets to 7 feet and a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Beaches of San Diego County and Orange County. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ellis, Lane, Ness, Pawnee, Rush, Trego by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 23:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ellis; Lane; Ness; Pawnee; Rush; Trego Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Ness, Trego, northern Pawnee, east central Lane, Rush and Ellis Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1203 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Riga to near Ness City. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Ellis and Yocemento around 1210 AM CDT. Hays and Alexander around 1215 AM CDT. Victoria, Catherine, Nekoma and Toulon around 1220 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Walker, Rush Center, Timken and Shaffer. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
ELLIS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marshall, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 23:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-17 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Marshall; Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTHWESTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy