The Philadelphia Phillies and Miami Marlins are set for Game 2! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Phillies-Marlins prediction and pick. The Phillies took Game 1 last night by the score of 2-1. The lineup got to Sandy Alacantara which was a rare thing to see this season. It took them all the way until the 7th innings, however, as Alcantara looked dominant to start the game. Kyle Gibson pitched an elite game for the Phillies as he only allowed one run, which came on a sacrifice fly. JT Realmuto knocked three hits against his former squad which helped the Phillies take the first game of the series. Philadelphia improves to (47-43) and the Marlins (43-46).

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO