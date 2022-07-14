Boosie Badazz Goes On Outrageous Rant While Handcuffed During Traffic Stop

Photo: Getty Images

Boosie Badazz was fed up after he was pulled over by police in Georgia. The Baton Rouge, La. native lost his cool as he went on an angry rant during a traffic stop, and it was all caught on camera.

In the early hours of Thursday, July 14, TMZ released bodycam footage from one of the officers that shows what happened after they pulled Boosie over on Wednesday morning for heavy tinted windows and concealed tags. In the video, we can see the "No Juice" rapper, who was the passenger, and his 19-year-old driver identified as De’Shun Lawrence stand in front of a police car in handcuffs.

"I gotta go to y'all superior and file charges man this is harassment," Boosie said. "It's every day. I came to live-- I moved to the country to f**king live bro."

Police claimed the smelled weed when they approached both men in the vehicle, which prompted them to do a thorough search. After they found a bag of marijuana and cash in the car, officers placed them both in handcuffs and ordered them stand by the police car. That's when Boosie started to rant about trying to avoid episodes exactly like this one.

Once he told off the first officer, Boosie turned to Lawrence and began to rant about the time he spent in prison and how sick he is of being involved with police. He vents about what he would do if police made the decision to arrest him. Boosie also mentions that he's got at least 35 women at his house doing all kinds of sex acts.

"I'm tired of being f**ked with!" Boosie screamed. "I'mma make you charge me! I'mma show you how I get down when I get locked up. I'mma make them b***hes whoop me. They gon' get a charge! I'm going out like a gangster! You gonna have to knock my teeth out and you gonna get sued like a dog. I'm all the way ready."

Boosie Badazz was locked up in 2009 after he pled guilty to a third-offense marijuana possession charge. Afterward he began his sentence, he was hit with other allegations including accusations that he ordered the murder of Terry Boyd. When he faced trial in 2012, a jury only took an hour to find Boosie not guilty of murder. He was released from prison two years later.

In 2019, Boosie had another run-in with police after they pulled him over for driving his white Dodge Charger "erratically" in metro Atlanta. He was found with marijuana, THC oil, a loaded gun and over $20,000 in cash. He was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, possession of THC and possession of a firearm during a felony, and failure to maintain lane. Boosie was released from jail the next and told reporters the arrest was a "misunderstanding."

During his recent traffic stop, Lawrence actually admitted that the weed in the car was his. Boosie's attitude changed drastically Lawrence was cited and both men were released. Police did not take them to jail. Watch the full interaction below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE