ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Demi Lovato Shows Off Gnarly Facial Injury That Needs Stitches

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TOpFJ_0gfUkbor00
Photo: Getty Images

Demi Lovato suffered a gnarly facial injury and needs to get stitches right before a major television appearance. They shared the unfortunate turn of events with their fans on TikTok. To reveal the injury, Demi used the viral "They're Gonna Know" audio and started out by covering the stitches right above their left eyebrow. "Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???" the singer captioned the post.

Lovato shared the TikTok on Wednesday night (July 13th) and is set to appear and perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, July 14th. The singer will be promoting their upcoming album HOLY FVCK and one of its newest singles "Substance."

Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow??? 🙋🏻🙋🏻 #substance #fuck

Luckily, Demi doesn't seem too shaken up by the odd injury, but that might be because this isn't the first time they've experienced a freak accident. Longtime fans flooded the comments with support and also a bit of goodhearted humor. "Remember when you broke your leg and told it the story on Kimmel. Now you have another," wrote one fan, referring to 20-year-old Demi sustaining an injury to her right leg after falling at home in 2013.

Another fan wrote, "This is so a Demi thing though OGs are not surprised," adding, "it means its gonna be a good era." Demi's next single "Substance" is set to drop on Friday, July 15th.

Comments / 1

Related
AOL Corp

Demi Lovato suffers facial injury caused by a crystal

Demi Lovato is recovering from a crystal injury. Yes, you read that right. The singer shared the news via TikTok on Wednesday — and showed a photo of a gash on their forehead near their eyebrow. "Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Demi Lovato
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Vacation in Ibiza, Spain

Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, are heating up the Spanish island of Ibiza while on vacation. The famed TV personality and his model girlfriend looked cute as ever, in photos obtained by E! News, where they were spotted kissing at a local restaurant. The couple was twinning in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Tiktok
wonderwall.com

Pete Davidson's marriage and baby plans might not line up with Kim Kardashian's, plus more news

Pete Davidson reveals becoming a dad is a big priority. Over the past nine months, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have continued to get more serious as a couple. But with Kim pursuing a law degree while co-parenting four young kids with ex, Kanye West, do her future plans align with Pete's? Maybe not. Pete recently sat down with Kevin Hart for the comic's Peacock series, "Hart To Heart," and when he was asked about marriage and kids, the 28-year-old "Saturday Night Live" alum said he hopes both are in his future. "It's my dream" to be a father, Pete tells Kevin in the Thursday, July 14 edition of the conversation series (via E! News). Pete, whose father was working as a firefighter in New York City when he died on the job in the aftermath of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, went on to say he connects his family plans to his father's death. "Since my dad died, I was like, 'Oh, I can't wait to have a kids,'" Pete said, explaining that his "reasoning" was, "I don't want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now." Pete said that he doesn't "fault" his dad, he simply wants "to be there so that someone doesn't have to feel like that," adding, "I'm very excited to do that for someone and watch them have what I didn't." He also confirmed he "100 percent" wants marriage to be a part of starting a family, telling Kevin, "that's the way I hope it goes." Kim, 41, is already a mom and although a judge declared her legally single, she's still navigating a difficult split from Kanye after filing for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. "I think I'm definitely going to be really cautious because I have proven maybe I'm not the best at it," she said of potentially remarrying during a June appearance on "Today." "I don't want to make that mistake again." This week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kim and Pete are "still having fun together and not totally at the point of having children together." The insider also noted Kim "feels like she's in the best place of her life" right now.
RELATIONSHIPS
Billboard

Alex Rodriguez Has ‘No Regrets’ Following Jennifer Lopez Breakup: ‘She’s the Most Talented Human Being’

In March of last year, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shocked fans with the news that they’d broken off their engagement. But one year later, both stars are thriving in their personal lives. The Marry Me star has since rekindled an old romance and got engaged (again) to Ben Affleck in April, while the former Yankees player has just opened up to Martha Stewart on her iHeartRadio podcast about how happy and healthy he’s been feeling these days.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mashed

Famous People Martha Stewart Can't Stand

Martha Stewart is more than just a celebrity chef and domestic goddess –– she's a new-wave baddie in a generation of Karens, making crafts and dried flower arrangements one minute and talking about edibles and CBD topicals the next. Stewart is no stranger to controversy and cancel culture, embracing good and bad publicity equally. Most people remember Stewart's stint in prison back in 2004 for "obstructing justice and lying to investigators" (per CNN Money), further painting the drama-mentary picture of a homemaker turned felon. However, her time in prison doesn't define her but enhances a life-long juxtaposition that she isn't shy to embrace.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Jessica Simpson Faces Major Criticism Over New Pic of Her 3-Year-Old Daughter

Pop music sensation Jessica Simpson is reportedly experiencing some mom-shaming after pictures showed her 3-year-old daughter, Birdie, still using a pacifier. The “backlash” came just after Jessica Simpson shared a series of snapshots of her family’s recent boating trip on her Instagram account. Birdie was noticeably seen sitting on Simpson’s husband, Eric Johnson, with her pacifier.
MUSIC
shefinds

Meghan Markle Is Reportedly ‘Happy Her Name Has Been Cleared’ After Palace Staff Bullying Investigation

Meghan Markle memorably made headlines in March 2021 after she was accused of bullying Palace staff during her time as a working royal. Soon after this, Buckingham Palace announced its intentions to investigate these accusations, a report that was recently completed. The Palace recently announced that it will not be releasing the findings, which seems to imply that Markle, 40, is in the clear and not found to have bullied anyone.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Ryan Seacrest Fans Are Irritated At His Co-Host Kelly Ripa

Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa have been hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan together since 2017. Previously, Kelly hosted the show with Regis Philbin and later Michael Strahan. Recently, fans of Ryan have been trashing Kelly saying that she interrupts him a lot and he could do better alone or with another co-host.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Gives Rare Glimpse Of Her Baby Boy In Sweet Kylie Baby Ad: Watch

Kylie Jenner posted another brief glimpse at her son, now 5 months old. The reality star, 25, was promoting her new Kylie Baby Soothing Balm and Lip & Cheek stick as she tried the products out on her baby boy and daughter Stormi, 4, in the video shared to Instagram on Thursday, July 14. Partly through the clip, a long-nailed Kylie is seen squeezing out some soothing balm before applying it to her son’s legs and bare feet!
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

166K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy