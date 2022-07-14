Demi Lovato Shows Off Gnarly Facial Injury That Needs Stitches
Demi Lovato suffered a gnarly facial injury and needs to get stitches right before a major television appearance. They shared the unfortunate turn of events with their fans on TikTok. To reveal the injury, Demi used the viral "They're Gonna Know" audio and started out by covering the stitches right above their left eyebrow. "Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow???" the singer captioned the post.
Lovato shared the TikTok on Wednesday night (July 13th) and is set to appear and perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, July 14th. The singer will be promoting their upcoming album HOLY FVCK and one of its newest singles "Substance."
Guess who hit their head on a crystal and has to get stitches before Kimmel tomorrow??? 🙋🏻🙋🏻 #substance #fuck
Luckily, Demi doesn't seem too shaken up by the odd injury, but that might be because this isn't the first time they've experienced a freak accident. Longtime fans flooded the comments with support and also a bit of goodhearted humor. "Remember when you broke your leg and told it the story on Kimmel. Now you have another," wrote one fan, referring to 20-year-old Demi sustaining an injury to her right leg after falling at home in 2013.
Another fan wrote, "This is so a Demi thing though OGs are not surprised," adding, "it means its gonna be a good era." Demi's next single "Substance" is set to drop on Friday, July 15th.
Comments / 1