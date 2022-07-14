ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

Monsoon damage seen throughout the Valley after late-night storms

12news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA huge eucalyptus tree was uprooted in...

www.12news.com

KTAR.com

Thunderstorms start in East Valley and roll west as monsoons continue

PHOENIX — A thunderstorm ran through the parts of the East Valley and North Valley on Saturday evening, causing severe thunderstorm warnings from 5:30 p.m. that extended into the night. Winds were recorded at gusts over 60 MPH at Sky Harbor Airport, according to the National Weather Service. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2nd night of Valley storms leave behind downed power lines and other damage

QUEEN CREEK, AZ (TV3/CBS 5) — A second night of monsoon activity around the Valley left more damage behind, this time around the Queen Creek area. Just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, the westbound lanes of Ocotillo Road at Sossaman were shut down due to storm damage. It’s expected to remain closed until sometime around noon on Friday.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
KTAR.com

Monsoon storm brings rain to the Valley for second consecutive night

PHOENIX — The monsoon season was at it again Thursday as a storm brought widespread rain to the Valley for a second consecutive night. Some areas in the East Valley near Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport recorded about half an inch of rain, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Trees uprooted, streets flooded after severe storms hit the East Valley

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Storms in the East Valley have left many homes with debris in their yards and even uprooted trees. The severe weather hit around 9 p.m., bringing heavy rains and wind into areas including Gilbert and Mesa. Gilbert police say calls for service regarding downed trees,...
GILBERT, AZ
kjzz.org

Maricopa County could see rain throughout week

Parts of Maricopa County could see isolated showers through at least Friday. National Weather Service meteorologist Sean Benedict said a monsoon pattern that caused flooding and damage in the southeast Valley on Wednesday remains active. “We did have some outflows come up from the south," Benedict said. "And those were...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Buckeye, Avondale, Cave Creek, New River, Central Phoenix by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 21:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: An Excessive Heat Warning means that a period of very hot temperatures, even by local standards, will occur. Actions should be taken to lessen the impact of the extreme heat. Stay indoors and seek air-conditioned buildings. Drink water, more than usual, and avoid dehydrating alcoholic, sugary, or caffeinated drinks. Dress for the heat - lightweight and light- colored clothing. Eat small meals and eat more often. Monitor those with a higher vulnerability to heat, including small children. Check in on family, friends, and neighbors, especially the elderly. If engaging in outdoor activity, take longer and more frequent breaks and avoid the hottest parts of the day. Never leave kids or pets unattended in cars. Public cooling shelters are available in some areas. Consult county officials for more details, which may include guidance for proper social distancing measures. Recognize the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. Early signs include thirst and muscle cramps. Heat exhaustion may include: cool, moist, pale skin; headache; dizziness; weakness or exhaustion; nausea. The most serious illness is heat stroke, which may include: vomiting; confusion; throbbing headache; decreased alertness or loss of consciousness; high body temperature (above 105F); hot, dry skin; rapid, weak pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; seizures. Heat stroke can be DEADLY. Treat as an emergency and call 9 1 1. Continue to monitor NWS forecasts, broadcast outlets, and local government for updates. Target Area: Buckeye, Avondale; Cave Creek, New River; Central Phoenix; Deer Valley; East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; North Phoenix, Glendale; Northwest Valley; Scottsdale, Paradise Valley; South Mountain, Ahwatukee; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. Afternoon temperatures 111 to 114. * WHERE...Portions of south central Arizona. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST Sunday. * IMPACTS...High Heat Risk. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion to develop and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 15:47:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-16 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gila; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 430 PM MST. * At 347 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Globe, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Claypool, Top-Of-The-World and Inspiration. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 237 and 260. AZ Route 70 between mile markers 253 and 258. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 159 and 170. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GILA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

New River residents concerned over neighborhood being overrun by cows

Some Jerome locals fed up with visitors taking their permitted parking spots. The town has created permitted parking for residents, but some visitors aren’t following the rules. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. Maceo Carter says on his flight from Phoenix to Denver, United Airlines employees broke his wheelchair to...
PHOENIX, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

What Did Weather Radar Capture In Arizona? Hint: It's Not Rain

Hundreds of bats were caught on a weather radar near Phoenix on Tuesday (July 12) night, leaving Arizona residents baffled. The National Weather Service in Phoenix tweeted a GIF of the radar for the evening, which shows green and yellow "clouds" forming over the Phoenix mountains. Those colorful pockets in the middle of the map are bats leaving their homes.
PHOENIX, AZ

