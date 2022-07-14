ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Local winery raising funds for Miss America Foundation scholarship

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
‘Forever Miss America’ wine collection at the center of fundraising campaign for women’s scholarships

– Former Miss America Marian McKnight is partnering with the Miss America Foundation to launch an event series late this summer to raise money for The Forever Miss America Scholarship Fund. The fund is named after The Carmody McKnight Estate Winery Forever Miss America Wine Collection. For every bottle sold, proceeds are donated to the scholarship fund. Marian McKnight and her husband actor/artist Gary Conway co-founded Carmody McKnight Estate Winery in 1968.

McKnight and Conway will be hosting a series of events in California and New York starting late this summer that will feature the Forever Miss America portfolio of wines. The series will kick off with a fundraising event in California’s Orange County and in Paso Robles and will include private events in New York featuring concerts and movie screenings. In addition to McKnight and Conway’s support, other Miss America winners are also raising funds for this specific scholarship.

“Without the scholarship I received from being part of Miss America I would have been unable to attend wonderful UCLA and meet Gary and build Carmody McKnight Estate. I know firsthand this scholarship is going to help create a lot of marvelous opportunities,” said McKnight.

The collection is a “celebratory sampling of the barrel treasures in Carmody McKnight’s cellar winery.” Originating from Carmody McKnight’s volcanic West Paso Robles vineyard, the special series of luxury Bordeaux varietal wines include a cabernet sauvignon, a cabernet franc, and a merlot. The collection is available for sale at www.missamericawines.com.

For venues and organizations interested in hosting a tasting that benefits the Miss America Foundation Scholarship Program, contact mark@carmodymcknight.com.

