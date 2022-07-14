ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Historic Oak Cliff Church Revived As Art And Community Space

Dallas Weekly
Dallas Weekly
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new art and community space in Oak Cliff is not yet open for business, but that didn’t stop the proprietors from offering a sneak peak at what is to come. On Saturday, July 9, the Oak Cliff Assembly opened the doors of the former Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church to...

dallasweekly.com

Comments / 2

Related
glasstire.com

South Dallas Cultural Center Announces 2022 Juanita J. Craft Residency Recipients

The South Dallas Cultural Center (SDCC) has announced the four recipients of its 2022 Juanita J. Craft Residency. The residency is named after the second African American woman to serve on the Dallas City Council, who, earlier in her life, also played a vital role in integrating two universities, the Texas State Fair, and Dallas theaters, restaurants, and lunch counters. Now in its third year, the residency provides an opportunity for artists of the African Diaspora to explore new artistic processes and to create socially engaged art experiences focused on South Dallas neighborhoods. Residency participants will utilize the Juanita J. Craft House, a 1,300-square-foot home where Ms. Craft once lived, as the presentation space for their projects.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Riscky’s BBQ Calling All Rib Eaters

The Fort Worth Stockyards is having its National Day of the American Cowboy celebration, but the real cowboy spirit is with Riscky’s 16th annual rib-eating competition on July 23. The competition will challenge about 30 barbecue lovers to chow down on as many beef ribs as possible in just...
FORT WORTH, TX
dmagazine.com

The 2022 Most Charming Houses in Dallas

Word to the wise: should you decide to take a driving tour of our 10 most charming houses in Dallas, you might want to designate a driver. This isn’t a matter of having one too many margaritas. Rather, it’s to offset the risks associated with excessive rubbernecking, as houses this downright delightful demand a double-take. So crank up that nav system (and the AC), buckle up, and be prepared to brake for beauty.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas County, TX
Society
Dallas County, TX
Entertainment
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
Government
Dallas Weekly

Opal Lee To Be Honored

​​Dr. Opal Lee, “The Grandmother of Juneteenth” will be recognized by the Church of the Living God (3711 Biglow St., Dallas, TX 75216. Temple #145, Sunday, July 17, 2022, at 3:00 p.m.) during its Annual Scholarship Program. Ms. Lee will receive the Bishop Harold Edwards Educational Award, from Pastor – Dr. Harold Edwards in recognition of her professional and civic accomplishments.
DALLAS, TX
cravedfw

Rodeo Goat Casa Linda Opens Today

Rodeo Goat Ice House – a casual beer and burger joint – is now open at the historic Casa Linda Plaza in East Dallas. This is the seventh location for the concept from restaurateurs Shannon Wynne, Keith Schlabs and Larry Richardson who debuted Rodeo Goat in Ft. Worth in 2012 followed by outposts in Dallas, Houston, Plano, The Harbor in Rockwall and The Sound at Cypress Waters.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pool Poisoning? Why Now Is a Good Time to Check Your Pool

With the heat wave, a lot more families are spending time at the pool. But along with the fun comes the danger, not just with drowning but pool poisoning. Local pool operators say it has been so hot lately, that it's actually affecting the chemical balance of pool water. "The...
PLANO, TX
Atlas Obscura

Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery

One of the sweetest diversions in the 200 miles between Dallas and Austin sits behind the gleaming yellow fan of a Shell Gas Station. In West, Texas, just past the gas pumps in a large, wood-paneled building, you’ll find Czech Stop & Little Czech Bakery, purveyor of fresh Czech pastries—along with the coffee, travel pillows, and tamales that make it a Texas rest stop.
WEST, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Richards
Dallas Weekly

She Reps: Marquila Turner

Marquila Turner is the founder of Quila’s Angels and creator of the PAIL Awards. Quila’s Angels, a non-profit organization that brings comfort, resources and hope to women and families who have experienced a miscarriage, stillbirth and neonatal death. In addition, care packages are donated to hospitals in the Dallas Fort Worth area for newly bereaved mothers.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Where to eat the best lasagna in Dallas: July is Lasagna Awareness Month

DALLAS (KDAF) — When eating food that’s as thick as an encyclopedia book, you know you’re in for not only a good time, but a nice food coma shortly afterward. Thankfully, July is celebrating one of the ultimate comfort and food-coma-forward foods known to man as it as Lasagna Awareness Month! “Lasagna is a special dish with layers of flavor. Speaking of layers, most lasagna bowls have three to four of them, but there really is no limit or rule to it, so add as many layers as you want,” NationalToday said.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

The famed ranch where 'Dallas' was filmed has new management

PARKER, Texas — The historic Southfork Ranch in Parker, where the "Dallas" television series was filmed, is under new management. Refined Hospitality Concepts took over the ranch on July 1, according to a news release this week. The Dallas-based company will "manage all private events, including catering operations, as...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Building#Church Service#Black Church#Oak Cliff#Historic Oak Cliff Church#The Oak Cliff Assembly#The Dallas Zoo
WFAA

Dallas becomes first Texas city to hold banks accountable for lending to low-income, minority neighborhoods following WFAA reports

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council accomplished lasting change when, based on WFAA’s reporting, it recently approved Ordinance 3221. It's better known as a responsible banking ordinance, which holds banks accountable for making loans in minority neighborhoods. It's something federal law already encourages banks to do, but in practice, as we’ve reported, many banks refuse to do.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Religion
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

This Is The Most Supernatural City In Texas

The Lone Star State has its fair share of dark history and creepy places for those seeking a spooky adventure. In addition, there have also been tons of UFO sightings. Data from GreatLakesStakes.com determined the most supernatural cities in the state. The study includes the total number of ghost and UFO sightings.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Small Rockwall County town gets water cut off

McLENDON-CHISOLM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Residents in a Rockwall County town are facing a shortage of something we need more than ever during this heatwave. Water service was completely cut off today to some people who live in the small town of McLendon-Chisholm, about eight miles south of Rockwall. What happened...
ROCKWALL COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

These Houston-area ice cream shops ranked among the best in Texas

Multiple Houston-area ice cream shops were ranked among the best in Texas. This information comes courtesy of Yelp, the crowd-sourced review website we’ve all turned to for recommendations at one point or another. Yelp identified businesses in the ice cream category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a...
HOUSTON, TX
Dallas Weekly

Dallas Weekly

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Continuously published, without missing a single issue for more than 60 years, the Dallas Weekly has emerged as the leading most trusted voice of the African American community in north Texas. The Dallas Weekly has been recognized and awarded for its impactful journalistic excellence not only locally, but also statewide, regionally and nationally; more than any other Black owned media enterprise of its kind in the area. The company takes great pride in the fact that we speak to and for our community in a way that insures we are a part of and not apart from those whom we serve. Over the last six decades, the Dallas Weekly has been at the epicenter of all things African American in the fastest growing region of the country. As such, we have evolved, like our region, into a diverse, dynamic, forward thinking strategically minded enterprise that attracts people of all walks of life. Today the Dallas Weekly, the DW, is recognized as a multimedia brand capable of having not just national influence but in many cases a flare for the international as well. Our award winning traditional print publication has been joined by a state of the art multimedia website, and exciting e edition, a growing family of Facebook and Twitter followers as well as a recently launched internet radio station. Our family of supporters continues to grow as does our sphere of influence. More and more readers are reaching out to the DW on social media and we are actively reaching out to them.The new DW is a niche brand operating on a unique multimedia platform and it’s working. We still provide our readers with relevant information that they trust, respect and depend on. We reflect our readers in the stories we cover, post, record and videotape. We humbly accept our role and our heritage and those whom we serve, let us know they appreciate us each and every day. The fact that they spend in excess of $35 billion annually speaks to their size and influence. The DW speaks to and for them. Join us as the DW continues to become a major multimedia force in the state of Texas. It’s all about our content and our culture.

 https://www.dallasweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy