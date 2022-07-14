ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after allegedly striking Chicago police officer in face, authorities say

By Jake Sheridan Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago
Shortly afteran alleged attack, Chicago police arrested a man who they say struck an officer in the face Wednesday night.

The man, who police identified as Monee resident Craig Smart, is accused of approaching an on-duty officer moments earlier in the 800 block of South Michigan Avenue, when he suddenly “became aggressive and attacked an officer, striking him in the face,” according to an online statement from police.

In connection with the alleged assault, Smart, 34, was arrested in the South Loop, police said. In addition to the felony, he also was charged with two misdemeanors for resisting police, police said.,

The alleged attack comes days after off-duty police Officer Danny Golden was shot while trying to break up a Beverly bar fight. Golden was paralyzed in the shooting, and three men are being held without bail in connection with the attack.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Pat McCarthy
2d ago

A guy named Smart, strikes a Chicago Police Officer. An inappropriate last name, if you ask me.

ToTellTheWholeTruth
2d ago

the assault on Police officers is terrible. there are definitely a lot bad apples on the force. But there are truly good cops out there and they do not deserve the bad treatment.

