RACINE, Ohio – Back to school shopping is just around the corner for Meigs County families. Both Ohio and West Virginia will be having sales tax holidays. Ohio will have a sales tax holiday from Friday, August 5, 2022 at 12 a.m. to Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. During the holiday, the following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

MEIGS COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO