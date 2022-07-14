Fairborn Municipal Court warns residents of a new jury duty scam

FAIRBORN — Most people expect the call informing them that they’ve been summoned for jury duty at some point in our adult lives, but they don’t expect it to be a scam.

Fairborn Municipal Court stated that they have recently become aware of a scam that involves a series of text messages informing the recipient that they owe fines to the court for failing to appear for jury duty.

“Please note Fairborn Municipal Court will not call text anyone for any payment over the phone or by any other means,’ according to the release.

In a public announcement the court warned if you see these types of calls or text messages, do not provide the caller with your information or respond to the text message.

