ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairborn, OH

Fairborn Municipal Court warns residents of a new jury duty scam

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KUBLE_0gfUinTz00

FAIRBORN — Most people expect the call informing them that they’ve been summoned for jury duty at some point in our adult lives, but they don’t expect it to be a scam.

Fairborn Municipal Court stated that they have recently become aware of a scam that involves a series of text messages informing the recipient that they owe fines to the court for failing to appear for jury duty.

“Please note Fairborn Municipal Court will not call text anyone for any payment over the phone or by any other means,’ according to the release.

In a public announcement the court warned if you see these types of calls or text messages, do not provide the caller with your information or respond to the text message.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1017thepoint.com

TRUCKER GETS 55 YEARS FOR WAYNE COUNTY MURDER

(Richmond, IN)--What amounts to a life sentence behind bars has been handed down to the Florida trucker who stabbed and killed his driving partner on I-70 in Wayne County three years ago. 50-year-old Pavel Nery-Gonzalez received the standard 55-year sentence in Wayne Superior Court II. Nery-Gonzalez’s attorney had claimed that the stabbing was done in self-defense, but the prosecution maintained that he could have stopped before victim died. Good-time credit would have Nery-Gonzalez released at age 91.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairborn, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Fairborn, OH
1017thepoint.com

DEPUTY'S CRUISER BURNS, I-70 SHUT DOWN

(Wayne County, IN)---70 was shut down in both the east and westbound lanes in western Wayne County Thursday afternoon. It began when a person suffered a medical incident near the State Road 1 exit. A Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to help, but the cruiser caught fire and became fully engulfed in flame. According to the department, the interstate was shut down out of an abundance of caution due to the ammunition that was in the cruiser. The fire did not result in any injuries.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jury Duty#Fraud#Fairborn Municipal Court#Cox Media Group
miamivalleytoday.com

Deputies arrest axe-wielding man

MIAMI COUNTY — A Ludlow Falls man was arrested on Friday morning following a crash on St. Rt. 571 near Peters Road. Andrew Kendrick, 44, was taken into custody after the vehicle he was traveling in went out of control on Peters Road, went off the side of the road, rolled twice, then ended up in the ditch, when Kendrick allegedly fled the scene on foot after retrieving an axe from the wreckage.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Investigation: Inmate dies in Miami County Jail

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after an inmate died in the Miami County Jail on Friday, June 15. According to Sheriff Dave Duchak, corrections officers were making a routine check around 7:47 a.m. when they found 47-year-old Jason Ray unresponsive in his cell. Troy medics were immediately called, and life-saving measures were performed.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Xenia couple killed after accident on U.S. 35

SILVERCREEK TOWNSHIP — A Xenia couple died after a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 35 near S.R. 72 in eastern Greene County early Friday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post, a semi-trailer — which was stopped in the right eastbound lane of 35 — was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Mark Cummings, 64. Cummings and his wife, Karen, 54, were pronounced dead at the scene.
XENIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
WDTN

Hit and run kills pedestrian in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One man is dead after a vehicle hit and run in Miami Township late Friday night. Michael Staats, 51, of Loveland, was walking southeast on Branch Hill Guinea Pike around 10:00 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Staats was fatally struck by...
LOVELAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

‘Hard work ahead’ for Clearcreek Twp. officer shot; Second officer involved ID’d

CLEARCREEK TWP. — A Clearcreek Township officer shot in the line of duty is expected to survive and is already showing improvement at the hospital. Clearcreek Twp. Police Chief John Terrill and Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell held a joint press conference Thursday to release new details and cruiser camera video of the shooting that has an officer in the hospital and another man dead.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Donations for Officer Ney: How you can help

D&G Roofing and Restoration is accepting donations at 360 Gargrave Rd. Suite D in Dayton from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The company said that if you cannot make it during those hours, you can call 937-439-0554 and they can make arrangements for you.
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Xenia couple killed in Greene Co. crash

GREENE COUNTY — A Xenia couple died in an accident Friday morning in Silvercreek Township, Greene County. The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred on US 35 East, near State Route 72, at approximately 5:40 a.m. Initial reports indicate the...
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
88K+
Followers
114K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy