Hasemi Motorsport Built 1994 Nissan Skyline GT-R Will Highlight Your Import Collection

This great race-built performance car is one of Japan's most excellent sports cars.

The 1990s were a crazy time for Japanese sports cars because of a nationwide competition to build the best performance vehicle. If the 1970s were the golden ages of American performance car production, the 1990s were the same for Japan. Many hot racing cars came from this time in car culture, but there was always one that rose above all others in nearly every aspect. That model was the Nissan GTR, whose all-wheel-drive and high horsepower engine made it a perfect vehicle for sports car enthusiasts. Here's an example of a GTR that makes nearly every other Japanese sports car weak in comparison.

This particular model is a vehicle built by Hasemi Motorsport for something far more significant than some simple mountain racing or drifting. Instead, this team of dedicated builders, in collaboration with NISMO, made this fast car for racing. This is most apparent when examining the exterior decals and prominent boastful designs accompanying the body. Orange and white paint splatter the various panels, a color scheme seen by many spectators of racing events. One such event was the 1994 Japan Grand Touring Car Championship, initially where the car was meant to compete.

Under the hood is a powerful RB26DETT engine which is a far more sturdy powerhouse than initially came in the car. Along with that massively potent engine, you get an Xtrac six-speed sequential transmission which increases control and acceleration significantly. Of course, the gearing of this car was set up for long endurance racing with a particular focus on reliability and high speed. That carried this car through some of the most impressive wins in Japanese automotive history. Having earned the title of "the only R32 Skyline to win a domestic 24-Hour endurance race," this GTR quickly became one of the most iconic cars of the 1990s to see the race track, which is precisely why you should consider it for your next automotive purchase.