“I scream. You scream. We all scream for ice cream.”. With National Ice Cream Day this Sunday, what do you think Michigan’s favorite ice cream is? Reports vary depending on where you look but according to topagency.com, Chocolate tops out the charts for us. The same data shows chocolate taking the top spot with 15 states. But, where we could argue is the 2nd spot in Michigan being taken by CHERRY! Could it be because of our prolific amount of cherries?

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO