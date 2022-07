CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Families with students in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district can soon apply for free or reduced-price lunch for the upcoming school year. The district said Thursday the online application system will open on Aug. 1 on the district's School Nutrition Services web page. The return to the application system comes as federal waivers for free school lunches during the pandemic come to an end.

