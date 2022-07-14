Rumbleverse, The Pro Wrestling Battle Royale, Launches August 11

What do children and a majority of wrestling fans have in common? They love their action figures and memorabilia. This past week, Jazwares, the manufacturer behind AEW’s Unrivaled and Unmatched Toy Lines, announced a brand new Brodie Lee figure exclusively for the San Diego Comic-Con event later this month. The former TNT Champion is no stranger to the action figure scene, as, over the past year, he has gotten two figures released — one in the Unmatched Series 3 line and the other in a Ringside Collectibles Two-Pack with Lee’s son, Negative 1. Not only does Lee have AEW figures out there, but he also had 10 WWE figures released under his Luke Harper character. Lee also has another figure on the way, this time, in a red suit.
