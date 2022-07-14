ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Rumbleverse, The Pro Wrestling Battle Royale, Launches August 11

By Jason Fanelli
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter multiple betas and tech tests, Iron Galaxy Studios has confirmed players will be able to return to Grapital City in Rumbleverse next month. The free-to-play Rumbleverse will launch August 11 on consoles and PC, a date confirmed by both the...

