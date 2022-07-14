Rumbleverse, The Pro Wrestling Battle Royale, Launches August 11

Well, he is a legend. There have been all kinds of wrestlers to come through WWE over the years and some of them have made quite the impact. It takes someone special to be remembered among the best of all time though, which is where the WWE Hall Of Fame comes into play. While there are some names who might feel out of place there, you know a legend when you see one. That was the case this week, though this is a bit of a strange pick.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO