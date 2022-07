TOPEKA — Paul Mimms said he wants to honor veterans who lost their vision in battle or when they returned home. Mimms, the vice president of the National Blinded Veterans Association, touted a new Veterans Affairs outpatient Clinic in Kansas City for doing just that, providing dedicated services. At the opening of the clinic, he presented the facility with a Bronze Braille Flag.

