ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Mass Effect, Dragon Age DLC Goes Free On PC As EA Sunsets BioWare Points

By Oisin Kuhnke
Gamespot
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEA has announced that its archaic BioWare Points are being retired, in turn making DLC for a range of games free. In an email from EA (via PCGamer), the publisher announced that BioWare Points will no longer be available to use as a form of currency in the Origin store, starting...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea#Sunset#Video Game#Bioware Points#Origin#Dlc#Dragon Age 4
ComicBook

Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Jumping Burrito

God Of War Ragnarok Preorders Where Is Xur? Madden 23 Ratings Fortnite Secret Door Today's Wordle Answer (390) Fortnite NPC Locations.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Aliens Action-Horror Game Announced For PC And Console

A new game game set in the Aliens universe has been announced by 20th Century Games, which will be developed by Survios, the studio behind Creed: Rise to Glory. Details on the new title are slim, but the studio has confirmed that this title will be a single-player action-horror game that will be released on PC, unspecified consoles, and VR.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Gamespot

How Skate Aims To Be The Definitive, Free-To-Play Entry In The Series

It's not Skate 4, Skate HD 2.5 Remix, or even Skate Infinite; it's just Skate. Full Circle's upcoming Skate game will launch as a free-to-play title published by Electronic Arts, and it's set to combine a single-player experience with a new games-as-a-service model, and will be actively supported with new gameplay elements, content releases and events, and seasonal drops. Skate will also feature cross-play and cross-progression on last-gen and current-gen consoles, PC, and (eventually) mobile, and similar to Apex Legends' debut in 2019, it will include microtransactions at launch.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How Street Fighter 2 Shaped The Console Wars

In the contentious console war between Nintendo and Sega's 16-bit systems, most of the attention was focused on the elements that the two warring factions directly controlled: the hardware and first-party games, and especially the dueling mascots, Mario and Sonic. But third-party support varied wildly at the time, with entire series like Final Fantasy pledging loyalty to just one of the two major competitors. And there was hardly any single game that made a bigger impact than Street Fighter 2. Today marks the 30th anniversary of the first Street Fighter 2 home release on the Super NES--a move that would shape the console competition, and the industry, for years to come.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Secretlab Reveals Assassin's Creed Gaming Chair And Accessories

Secretlab has teamed up with Ubisoft to announce a new lineup of Assassin’s Creed products for its 15th anniversary. The most exciting is the sleek Assassin’s Creed Titan Evo gaming chair, although you can also find a Magnus desk mat and cable management system featuring some traditional Assassin's Creed iconography.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Mobile Launches Exclusive Event For Inactive Players

Apex Legends Mobile made a splash when it launched in May, with over 15 million players pre-registering for the mobile version of Respawn Entertainment's popular battle royale. The game brought in $5 million and was the most downloaded game in 60 countries during its first week on the market. It has remained popular among mobile shooter fans since its release, but not everyone who logged in on launch day has kept up with the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

2 Free Games Are Available At Epic Right Now

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Chimeraland Launches Today On PC And Mobile Devices

Developer Level Infinite has announced that its open-world MMORPG Chimeraland is now available for free on PC via Steam and iOS and Android mobile devices. Chimeraland is a sandbox survival game set in a mythical, prehistoric world where players are able to capture and tame beasts, survive an environment filled with magic, and also interact with other players online with the built-in social trading system. Tamed creatures can be transformed into pets, while some can even be combined to create mounts.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sky: Children Of The Light Update Adds The Season Of Shattering And More

Thatgamecompany has announced its plans to celebrate the third anniversary of its mobile game Sky: Children of the Light starting July 18. As a part of the celebration, there'll be new items, in-game events, a new world-changing season, a livestream, new ways for players to share stories, and more. Starting...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

After Just 5 Months, Elden Ring Is Among The Best-Selling Games Of All Time In The US

The NPD Group has released its latest monthly sales report, revealing which games and consoles sold the best during June 2022, and once again, Elden Ring was a standout. Elden Ring was June 2022's best-selling game, and it continues to be the highest-selling title of 2022 so far. Additionally, after just five months on the market, Elden Ring is already inside the top 10 best-selling premium games in US history for dollar sales, NPD said. Again, this is not units sold, but dollars driven. The research company did not share the full top 10 list, so it's unclear where Elden Ring ranks.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy