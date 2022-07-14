ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa Sen. Ernst to meet with border patrol at southern border

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is going to survey the southern border on Thursday and Friday. In a press release, Sen. Ernst said she’s joining Texas Republican Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz for a trip...

www.kcrg.com

Comments / 17

AP_001504.fcebd40911b3483b93f2bf2599e4f3e5.1323
2d ago

Stay in your own state, you twit. Go pick on the meatpacking corporations that donate heavily to your campaign. They gave thousands of undocumented workers.

Reply(1)
15
Dáin||
2d ago

how you can recognize that the election are here soon, easy: Republicans starting to become so patriotic.

Reply(3)
9
Kevin Fisher
2d ago

Ernst why don't u worry more about our State! U R an embarrassment to my State

Reply(1)
17
