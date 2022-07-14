NPPD cautions customers of increased scam activity

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The heat gets cranked up a bit more for the next couple of days to wrap up the work week. For today, high temperatures are expected to range from the mid 90s east to as high as 104°-108° in Southwest Nebraska. Winds will be breezy for Central and Eastern Nebraska. They will be out of the south at 10 to 20 mph, which might provide some slight relief from the heat. Much of the area will have mainly sunny skies as thunderstorms exit Southeast Nebraska. Late this afternoon and into this evening, some showers and isolated thunderstorms will fire up to the north and west of the Tri-Cities and will push through the area overnight. Very little severe weather is expected, although it is possible. The best chance will be in Northeast Nebraska where some large hail and damaging wind gusts will be possible. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO