NPPD cautions customers of increased scam activity

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The upper level ridge of high pressure responsible for our recent hot weather, will weaken slightly this weekend, allowing an upper level disturbance to move throught the area bringing not only a brief break from the heat, but also the chance for some welcomed rain. Saturday will begin overcast, with on and off showers and thunderstorms possible in the morning through the forenoon that shouldn’t wash out our outdoor plans, but could impose upon then occasionally. The clouds will become more variable heading into the afternoon allowing for some sunshine, but temperatures will not be quite as hot overall. Southwest Nebraska could see some mid 90s, but farther east temps are expected to stay near the 90 degree mark along and south of the Interstate with 80s to the north.
