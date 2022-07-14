ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPPD cautions customers of increased scam activity

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska Public Power District is urging power customers around the state to be wary of scammers demanding payment or your power will be disconnected. Scammers will call and state the customer’s bill must be paid immediately or the power will be shut off and will recommend several...

