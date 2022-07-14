20 metros with the most tour and travel guides

Around the world in 80 days? That’s nothing compared to Abercrombie & Kent’s newest itinerary. The luxury travel firm is now accepting bookings for a 24-day trip to eight culturally rich destinations across the globe, all of which travelers will reach via private jet. The Cultural Treasures itinerary makes stops in Washington, Japan, Nepal, Bhutan, India, Jordan, Sicily and the United Arab Emirates. If you join the expedition, you’ll travel to each destination onboard Abercrombie & Kent’s customized Boeing 757. The jet features Italian leather seats equipped with four-way adjustable headrests, all of which open into a 6’5” long lay-flat bed.
