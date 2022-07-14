ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Hidden self-portrait of Van Gogh found behind another painting

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uZIjf_0gfUhVa000

LONDON (AP) — A previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh has been discovered behind another of the artist’s paintings, the National Galleries of Scotland said Thursday.

The self-portrait was found on the back of Van Gogh’s “Head of a Peasant Woman” when experts at the Edinburgh gallery took an X-Ray of the canvas ahead of an upcoming exhibition.

The work is believed to have been hidden for over a century, covered by layers of glue and cardboard when it was framed in the early 20th century.

Van Gogh was known for turning canvases around and painting on the other side to save money.

The portrait shows a bearded sitter in a brimmed hat. Experts said the subject was instantly recognizable as the artist himself and is thought to be from his early work. The left ear is clearly visible, and Van Gogh famously cut his off in 1888.

Scientists want to lure aliens with math, nude portraits

Frances Fowle, a senior curator at the National Galleries of Scotland, said the discovery was “thrilling.”

“Moments like this are incredibly rare,” she said. “We have discovered an unknown work by Vincent Van Gogh, one of the most important and popular artists in the world.”

The gallery said experts are evaluating how to remove the glue and cardboard without harming “Head of a Peasant Woman.”

Visitors to an upcoming Impressionist exhibit at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh can see an X-Ray image of the self-portrait through a lightbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Vincent Van Gogh
BBC

Unknown Vincent van Gogh self-portrait discovered

An unknown self-portrait of Vincent van Gogh has been detected under cardboard and glue on the back of another painting. Art conservators at the National Galleries of Scotland said the image was revealed by an X-ray taken when they were examining the other painting in preparation for an exhibition. Experts...
VISUAL ART
Smithonian

An Ancient Home Found Beneath the Baths of Caracalla Is Now on Display

On their own, the early third-century Baths of Caracalla in Rome are a site of imposing magnificence. But now, visitors will get to see what existed at the site before the lavish public baths were built: a Roman home with frescoed ceilings and a prayer room paying homage to Roman and Egyptian gods.
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

Sculpture of God Discovered in Mexico

Previous artifacts that have been discovered, point out that the Maize God rose from the underworld.INAH. Lately, more and more religious artifacts and sculptures are being unearthed. Another great finding to add to the top list is a sculpture depicting the head of the Maya Maize God. The sculpture was found at Palenque, a popular archeological site in Chiapas, Mexico where other important artifacts have been previously found.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Portrait#Painting#Gallery#Impressionist
Fox News

Who was the Mona Lisa in real life? Story behind Leonardo da Vinci's famous painting

Many historians have come up with answers about whom they believed the Mona Lisa was in real life. The most common answer is that the Mona Lisa is a portrait of the real-life Lisa Gherardini who was born on June 15, 1479, in Via Maggio, Republic of Florence and died July 15, 1542. Gherardini was the wife of a Florentine merchant named Francesco del Giocondo. Some historians though have different thoughts about who the famous artwork represents. Some believe that the Mona Lisa isn't a real person at all, rather a figment of Leonardo da Vinci's imagination or a portrait representing many women. Others believe that it is a self-portrait of Leonardo da Vinci himself. Even though there are theories about who the the person in the painting with the famous subtle smile is, Lisa Gherardini leads the way as the most-popular theory. The artwork, which has become one of the most famous paintings in the world can be found at Louvre Museum in Paris and has been there since 1804.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Paintings
Upworthy

101-year-old reunited with lost painting Nazis looted from her dad during World War II

A 101-year-old from the Netherlands has been reunited with a painting that was stolen from her father by the Nazis in 1940. Charlotte Bischoff van Heemskerck said she was amazed to see the painting again, which had hung in her family home in Arnhem during her childhood. The 1683 portrait of Steven Wolters by Caspar Netscher, a Dutch master, was a dear possession of her father, Joan Hendrik Smidt van Gelder, a doctor and director of the city’s children’s hospital. The painting is one among a long list of artwork that was looted by Nazis and finally finding a way back to the rightful owner. Bischoff van Heemskerck never lost hope of finding the painting by the artist Netscher, whose work is displayed in the National Gallery in London, reported The Guardian. She has decided to sell the piece of art through Sotheby’s so her family can benefit from the proceeds.
VISUAL ART
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC juvenile falls victim to sextortion scam

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Forsyth County Sherriff’s Office is warning teens and parents to beware of “sextortion scams” after the recent increase of reports in the area. The sheriff’s office said the most recent victim of a sextortion crime is a juvenile in Winston Salem. “Here recently, it’s become more prevalent to become just […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
theodysseyonline.com

What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?

What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?. The painting "Portrait of Mrs. Lisa Giocondo," or "Mona Lisa" for short, was created by the master Leonardo da Vinci in 1503–1505, but it was not completed until 1516, shortly before his death. The canvas was inherited by da Vinci's student, Salai, according to the will.
VISUAL ART
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy