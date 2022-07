He walked briskly across the Swilcan Bridge. And about 100 yards away from it, Tiger Woods started to tear up. Was this the 15-time major champion’s final appearance at St. Andrews? Was this the last time we will see him at an Open Championship? Could this be it, hard stop? Those questions will undoubtedly be answered at a later time. For now, he was done at this year’s event, after rounds of 78 and 75, and the combination of everything made for an emotional moment on the Home of Golf’s 18th.

