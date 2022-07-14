Elena Eryomenko // Shutterstock

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Altoona, according to Tripadvisor

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Altoona features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new startups downtown. Among these are a number of delicious Asian restaurants offering everything from traditional staples to contemporary fusion. Narrowing the list is no easy feat, which is why Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Asian restaurants in Altoona on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.

No matter your budget or palate, there’s something here for everyone. Keep reading to check out the highest-rated Asian restaurants in Altoona.

#4. Lena's Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (122 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 2000 8th Ave, Altoona, PA 16602-2204

#3. Altoona Gourmet Buffet

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Chinese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 520 W Plank Rd, Altoona, PA 16602-2802

#2. Aki Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (49 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Japanese, Sushi

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 267 Park Hills Plaza, Altoona, PA 16602-2829

#1. Jaidee Thai Restaurant

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (51 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Thai, Asian

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 519 E 25th Ave, Altoona, PA 16601-4031

