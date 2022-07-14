ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

BBC apologises for showing wrong footballer in report about sex offence arrest

By Naomi Clarke
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ep5vg_0gfUh2JQ00

BBC News has issued an on-air apology after mistakenly showing an image of the wrong Premier League footballer when reporting on a case about a player arrested over alleged sexual offences.

During the Thursday morning sports bulletin on the BBC News channel, an image of Chelsea player Raheem Sterling , believed to have been used on an unrelated earlier story about his recent club transfer, was shown behind sports presenter Mike Bushell while he gave an update on the arrest.

Another presenter later explained the mistake was due to a “technical error” and emphasised that 27-year-old England international Sterling is “wholly unconnected” with the allegations.

A picture of a different and wholly unconnected player was shown. We apologise for that mistake

BBC News

At the opening of the channel’s 11am news segment, they said: “In our sports bulletin earlier, owing to a technical error the wrong picture appeared in connection with a story of a Premier League player arrested over alleged sexual offences.

“A picture of a different and wholly unconnected player was shown. We apologise for that mistake.”

The BBC said the apology would be repeated in the next sports bulletin on the channel.

The report was in reference to a player, who has not been named, who was arrested in Barnet, north London, on July 4 over rape allegations against a woman in her 20s in June.

He was further arrested while in custody over allegations of raping a different woman in April and June 2021.

The 29-year-old denies the allegations and has been bailed until August.

On Wednesday, a Premier League club, which has also not been named, confirmed it is not currently taking action against the player.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Awkward moment BBC News presenter Mike Bushell reported on Premier League footballer accused of rape while image of Raheem Sterling was wrongly displayed in the background

The BBC has today issued an on air apology after a BBC News presenter reported on the unnamed Premier League footballer who has been accused of rape while an image of Raheem Sterling was displayed on a screen behind him. Sports presenter Mike Bushell reported on the arrest at 9.35am...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raheem Sterling
BBC

Leigh death: Man jailed for one-punch killing outside bar

A man has been jailed for the manslaughter of a 57-year-old man who was killed by a single punch to the head at a social club. Paul Brierley, 44, hit Paul Ologbose in an "unprovoked attack" outside the Higher Fold Sports and Social Club in Leigh on 23 January, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sainsbury’s staffer told new mother it was ‘inappropriate’ to breastfeed in car park

The mother of a four-week-old baby has claimed that a Sainsbury’s staff member asked her to stop breastfeeding her daughter in the supermarket’s car park because it was “inappropriate”.The incident allegedly took place outside a Sainsbury’s store in Kidderminster, Worcestershire on the evening of Friday 24 June.Beth Coles, 25, had left her partner shopping inside and took their newborn daughter, Rosie, out to the car to breastfeed her.Coles told The Independent she had tried to remain fully covered, keeping her T-shirt on and using a blanket and muslin cloth over Rosie.She was quickly spotted by a female member of staff,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BBC

Two police officers in court over indecent image of child

Two Greater Manchester Police officers will go on trial accused of making and sending an indecent image of a child. PC Cameron Barker, 27, of Droylsden, denied making an indecent photograph of a child on 23 March 2019 at Leeds Magistrates' Court. PC James Williams, 39, of Tyldesley, Wigan, pleaded...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Offences#Bbc News#Violent Crime#Chelsea
Daily Mail

Tourist in mobility scooter is caught filming a 'staged crash' down stairs at Turkish resort as the country's hotels brace for compensation-claiming Brits' scams

A pair of audacious British tourists abroad were caught staging a 'fall' so they could claim compensation - and Turkish hotels have complained many are doing the same. The duo, described in local reports as a mother and daughter, were spotted choreographing the carefully planned fall on CCTV in Marmaris, southwest Turkey.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Luton: Two women deny murder of Saul Murray

Two women have denied killing a man who died from a knife wound. The body of Saul Murray, 33, was found at an address in New Town Street, Luton shortly after 05:00 BST on 27 February. Supreet Dhillon, 35, of Stratford, east London, and Temidayo Awe, 20, of Gillingham, Kent,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Abi Fisher: Husband in court charged with murder of teacher

The husband of a teacher whose body was found in undergrowth after she went missing has appeared in court charged with her murder. The body of Abi Fisher, 29, from Castleford was discovered off Southmoor Road, near Brierley, on Sunday. Describing her as a "beautiful angel", her family promised to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Met Police special constable charged with rape in Shropshire

A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with rape. Special Constable Paul Hoile, 40, was arrested in Benfleet, Essex, on Wednesday night and charged on Friday. He has been charged with three counts of rape and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Met Police officers deny beating man after stop

Two Met Police officers have pleaded not guilty to assaulting a man after stopping him in north-west London. Sgt Emily Joshi, 30, of Watford, and PC Ozan Yelken, 32, of Waltham Abbey, are accused of assaulting Emmanuel Ugborokefe by beating him in Hendon on 28 December last year. The pair...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ava White: CCTV captures moment schoolgirl's killer fled scene

Police have released CCTV footage of the moment schoolgirl Ava White's killer ran away from the murder scene. The 12-year-old was stabbed to death in Liverpool city centre after a row over a Snapchat video in November 2021. A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, claimed he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Alan Barefoot death: Two men charged over Thirsk street attack

Two men have been charged after a man died following an attack outside a pub in North Yorkshire. Alan Barefoot, 32, suffered serious head injuries and died in hospital a week after he was assaulted in Thirsk Market Place on 16 October 2021. A 22-year-old man, from Thirsk, has been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Schoolchildren who call themselves transgender are going through 'nothing more than a phase', says Tory MP as he urges schools to 'push back' against trans campaigners

A Tory MP says schoolchildren who call themselves transgender are going through 'nothing more than a phase' as he urges schools to 'push back' against campaigners. Nick Fletcher, who made headlines when he claimed young men are being turned towards a life of crime because Dr Who is a woman, has sent letters to every school in his constituency.
SOCIETY
BBC

Ashley Walsh: Men jailed for body-in-suitcases murder

Two men have been jailed for murdering their friend whose body was found chopped up in four suitcases. The remains of Ashley Walsh's body were found in bushes in Manchester, more than a week after he was last seen. Aaron Evitt, 34, and Gerard McGlacken, 45, had been drinking and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Newcastle exploring Eurovision host bid - council

Newcastle has offered to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023. It is one of a number of cities putting their names forward after organisers revealed last month they were in talks with the BBC to potentially bring the event to the UK. The city council has now confirmed it...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

747K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy