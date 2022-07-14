Suella Braverman says only solution to UK’s immigration ‘problem’ is to withdraw from ECHR

Tory leadership candidate Suella Braverman has suggested the only way the UK can solve its immigration “problem” and ensure Brexit is “delivered”, is to leave the European Convention on Human Rights.

Ms Braverman, who is one of six people vying to become the next prime minister, also said the “foreign” court is “interventionist” and “politicised”.

“I’m afraid the only solution to this problem, if we want to be honest with the British people on delivering Brexit and taking back control of our borders, is that we need to leave the European Convention on Human Rights,” she said.

Sign up for our newsletters.