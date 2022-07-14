ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Soft baked cookies, brownie bites recalled

By Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19mxKP_0gfUgorm00
(FDA.gov)

(WKBN)- The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Tuesday that several baked snack products were recalled this week.

The FDA announced that Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC has recalled several of its snacks, including cookies, chewy bars, breakfast ovals and brownies. The recall is due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces.

The following items have been recalled:

Product DescriptionRetail UPCBest By DateImage

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Snickerdoodle, 6.oz8535220001843/4/2023

3/10/2023See image below

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip, 6 oz8535220001912/5/2023

2/6/2023

3/5/2023See image below

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Double Chocolate Brownie, 6 oz8535220002143/6/2023See image below

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Sunseed Butter Chocolate Chip, 6 oz8195970138013/3/2023See image below

Enjoy Life – Soft Baked Cookies – Monster, 6 oz8195970138182/6/2023

3/3/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Sunseed Crunch, 5.75 oz8535220006273/3/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Chewy Bars – Caramel Blondie, 5.75 oz8195970112583/3/2023

3/4/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Apple Cinnamon, 8.8 oz8195970125692/12/2023

2/13/2023

2/20/2023

3/12/2023

3/13/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Oat Breakfast Ovals – Chocolate Chip Banana, 8.8 oz8195970125761/6/2023

1/7/2023

1/19/2023

1/20/2023

2/12/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Fruit & Nut Breakfast Ovals – Berry Medley, 8.8 oz8195970125832/10/2023

2/11/2023

2/17/2023

3/10/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Rich Chocolate, 4.76 oz8195970132901/10/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Brownie Bites – Salted Caramel, 4.76 oz8195970133131/10/2023See image below

Enjoy Life Soft Baked Cookies – Amazon Variety Pack – (2SND,1CC,1OAT,1SBCC,1MSTR) – 6/6 oz108195970145159/24/2022

1/20/2023See image below

The FDA said consumers who have this product should not eat it and should throw away any product they may have but should keep any available packaging and contact the company at 1-855-543-5335, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall and how to receive a refund. Consumer relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

The announcement states that there have been no reports of injury or illness received by Enjoy Life Foods to date.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency are conducting the recall.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

‘Everything they are saying against him is a lie’: Mother of 10-year-old rape victim defends suspect to reporter

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The mother of a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled to Indiana for an abortion has seemingly expressed support for her daughter’s accused rapist, Telemundo reports. Police in Columbus, Ohio arrested 27-year-old Guerson Fuentes on Tuesday. Fuentes admitted to police he had raped the 10-year-old girl at least twice and complied to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WANE 15

Former Dwenger standout Richardson promoted

TAMPA, Fla. (WANE) – Former Bishop Dwenger standout Grant Richardson is climbing in the minor league ladder as the New York Yankees farmhand has been promoted to the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades from the Single-A Tampa Tarpons. Richardson, who was drafted out of Indiana University in the 17th round by the Yankees last summer, has […]
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Brownie#The Recall#Brownies#Food Drink
Mashed

The New McDonald's McFlurry Flavor Is The Ultimate Dessert Mash-Up

When it comes to the realm of fast food ice cream, McDonald's probably isn't the first name to come to mind. While the restaurant may be more famous for its tasty burgers and Happy Meals, the fast food giant's McFlurry has undoubtedly joined the ranks of Sonic's Blast and Dairy Queen's Blizzard as a member of summer's sweet hall of fame.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Mail

Kellogg - the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo - will split the 116-year-old company into three to focus on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods: Shares surge 8% in pre-market trading

Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods. Kellogg's, which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Eater

How an indestructible cracker became Alaska’s favorite food

In Alaska, to be hungry between meals is to ask yourself an enduring question: What will I eat on my Sailor Boy Pilot Bread? Growing up in a small fishing town on the state’s southeastern archipelago, no food was more constant than these thick, palm-sized slabs of cracker, which served as my first teething aid as an infant. For years afterward, they acted as my favorite food delivery system — topped with smoked salmon, smothered in egg salad, or slathered with butter and jam, they became a vessel sturdy enough to carry an entire world of flavors to my little corner of Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
People

Starbucks Cold Drinks Are Half Off on Tuesdays in July

Tuesdays might just become the best day of the week thanks to Starbucks. Every "Tuesyay," as Starbucks calls them, the coffee chain is offering half-off handmade cold drinks, making it the perfect time to try the new Starbucks tropical refreshers. If refreshers aren't your thing, the deal also applies to...
FOOD & DRINKS
WANE 15

Manchin’s decision provokes fury over potential for warmer world

Sen. Joe Manchin said he's not interested in immediately moving forward with a deal that includes investments that would dramatically reduce U.S. contribution to climate change. His decision sparked anger from climatologists who fear the absence of such a deal will bring about more heatwaves, floods, droughts and intense storms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WANE 15

Jan. 6 panel changed script for star witness — at a steep cost

Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) acknowledged the shift on Wednesday, saying the panel wanted to highlight testimony from a hard-won witness after Cipollone sat down for a formal deposition last Friday under subpoena. Left on the cutting room floor was evidence tying some of Trump’s closest allies to some of the prominent right-wing groups on the front lines of the Capitol insurrection.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Salmonella found in world's biggest chocolate plant

Production has been halted in the world's biggest chocolate plant, run by Swiss giant Barry Callebaut in the Belgian town of Wieze, after salmonella contaminations were found, the firm said Thursday.  Swiss group Barry Callebaut supplies cocoa and chocolate products to many companies in the food industry, including industry giants such as Hershey, Mondelez, Nestle or Unilever. 
FOOD SAFETY
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy