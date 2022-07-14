ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Hidden self-portrait of Van Gogh found behind another painting

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wy2c3_0gfUgnz300

LONDON (AP) — A previously unknown self-portrait of Vincent Van Gogh has been discovered behind another of the artist’s paintings, the National Galleries of Scotland said Thursday.

The self-portrait was found on the back of Van Gogh’s “Head of a Peasant Woman” when experts at the Edinburgh gallery took an X-Ray of the canvas ahead of an upcoming exhibition.

The work is believed to have been hidden for over a century, covered by layers of glue and cardboard when it was framed in the early 20th century.

Van Gogh was known for turning canvases around and painting on the other side to save money.

The portrait shows a bearded sitter in a brimmed hat. Experts said the subject was instantly recognizable as the artist himself and is thought to be from his early work. The left ear is clearly visible, and Van Gogh famously cut his off in 1888.

Scientists want to lure aliens with math, nude portraits

Frances Fowle, a senior curator at the National Galleries of Scotland, said the discovery was “thrilling.”

“Moments like this are incredibly rare,” she said. “We have discovered an unknown work by Vincent Van Gogh, one of the most important and popular artists in the world.”

The gallery said experts are evaluating how to remove the glue and cardboard without harming “Head of a Peasant Woman.”

Visitors to an upcoming Impressionist exhibit at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh can see an X-Ray image of the self-portrait through a lightbox.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

‘Everything they are saying against him is a lie’: Mother of 10-year-old rape victim defends suspect to reporter

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The mother of a 10-year-old rape victim who traveled to Indiana for an abortion has seemingly expressed support for her daughter’s accused rapist, Telemundo reports. Police in Columbus, Ohio arrested 27-year-old Guerson Fuentes on Tuesday. Fuentes admitted to police he had raped the 10-year-old girl at least twice and complied to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WANE 15

Former Dwenger standout Richardson promoted

TAMPA, Fla. (WANE) – Former Bishop Dwenger standout Grant Richardson is climbing in the minor league ladder as the New York Yankees farmhand has been promoted to the High-A Hudson Valley Renegades from the Single-A Tampa Tarpons. Richardson, who was drafted out of Indiana University in the 17th round by the Yankees last summer, has […]
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Vincent Van Gogh
BBC

Unknown Vincent van Gogh self-portrait discovered

An unknown self-portrait of Vincent van Gogh has been detected under cardboard and glue on the back of another painting. Art conservators at the National Galleries of Scotland said the image was revealed by an X-ray taken when they were examining the other painting in preparation for an exhibition. Experts...
VISUAL ART
Fox News

Who was the Mona Lisa in real life? Story behind Leonardo da Vinci's famous painting

Many historians have come up with answers about whom they believed the Mona Lisa was in real life. The most common answer is that the Mona Lisa is a portrait of the real-life Lisa Gherardini who was born on June 15, 1479, in Via Maggio, Republic of Florence and died July 15, 1542. Gherardini was the wife of a Florentine merchant named Francesco del Giocondo. Some historians though have different thoughts about who the famous artwork represents. Some believe that the Mona Lisa isn't a real person at all, rather a figment of Leonardo da Vinci's imagination or a portrait representing many women. Others believe that it is a self-portrait of Leonardo da Vinci himself. Even though there are theories about who the the person in the painting with the famous subtle smile is, Lisa Gherardini leads the way as the most-popular theory. The artwork, which has become one of the most famous paintings in the world can be found at Louvre Museum in Paris and has been there since 1804.
VISUAL ART
Smithonian

An Ancient Home Found Beneath the Baths of Caracalla Is Now on Display

On their own, the early third-century Baths of Caracalla in Rome are a site of imposing magnificence. But now, visitors will get to see what existed at the site before the lavish public baths were built: a Roman home with frescoed ceilings and a prayer room paying homage to Roman and Egyptian gods.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Portrait#Painting#Gallery#Impressionist
Smithonian

Five Stolen Paintings Go on Display in Virtual Reality

In a new virtual reality exhibition, five missing masterpieces are now on view in stunning detail. The Stolen Art Gallery is not a physical gallery space; it is an app, which users can download and explore from anywhere in the world. Created by the Brazilian company Compass UOL, the gallery displays famous paintings that were stolen from museums over the last 50 or so years. The app is now available on smartphones, though its creators recommend using a VR headset.
VISUAL ART
theodysseyonline.com

What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?

What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?. The painting "Portrait of Mrs. Lisa Giocondo," or "Mona Lisa" for short, was created by the master Leonardo da Vinci in 1503–1505, but it was not completed until 1516, shortly before his death. The canvas was inherited by da Vinci's student, Salai, according to the will.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Paintings
Daily Mail

Dutch 'Indiana Jones' recovers one of the most-sacred Catholic artefacts ever stolen: Relic 'containing drops of Jesus's blood' is returned six weeks after it was taken from French church

An art detective known as the 'Dutch Indiana Jones' has recovered one of the most-sacred artefacts ever stolen from the Catholic Church. Arthur Brand, who is known for his incredible skills in tracking down stolen art, has found the 'Precious Blood of Christ' relic - a reliquary said to contain Jesus's blood - six weeks after it was taken from an abbey in northern France.
RELIGION
Fox News

Why is Pablo Picasso so famous? A look at the 20th century's most influential painter

Pablo Picasso is one of the most influential painters and sculptors of the 20th century, known for his artistic versatility and extraordinary talent. Picasso, who lived to 91, was famous for switching his artistic techniques and styles throughout his life. His critical acclaim in the modern art scene gained him a mass following the likes of which the world had not previously seen.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

How an Under-Recognized Female Dealer Shaped the 20th-Century French Art Scene

Click here to read the full article. Open admiration for the art market has always been a taboo within museums, but that has not stopped institutions across the world from staging exhibitions about the dealers who helped shape modern art. The Museum of Modern Art did a show about Ambroise Vollard back in the ’70s; the Philadelphia Museum of Art mounted one about Paul Durand-Ruel in 2015; the Centre Pompidou has honored Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler with a survey. Looking at all of these venerated dealers who boosted the Impressionists and the modernists after them, a certain picture emerges: the gallerist as...
MUSEUMS
domino

Every Wall in This Roman Apartment Is Covered in Art, From Flea Market Finds to Cubist Paintings

That age-old phrase tells us “home is where the heart is,” but what if your heart is in multiple places at once? In her new book, Nomad at Home: Designing the Home More Traveled (out July 12), interior stylist and creative director Hilary Robertson explores how investing in many houses, not just simply the one where you spend the most time, can lead to a fuller life experience—and a more well-designed primary home. Although, if that’s not in the cards, simply picking up tchotchkes from that small town you’re passing through or pulling a color palette from a scenic view will do. Each chapter explores what happens when a certain kind of nomad designs their home base.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WANE 15

Manchin’s decision provokes fury over potential for warmer world

Sen. Joe Manchin said he's not interested in immediately moving forward with a deal that includes investments that would dramatically reduce U.S. contribution to climate change. His decision sparked anger from climatologists who fear the absence of such a deal will bring about more heatwaves, floods, droughts and intense storms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy