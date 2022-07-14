ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott and Jordan Brand Reportedly Have Another Air Jordan 1 Collab Coming Soon

By Victor Deng
Footwear News
 2 days ago
Travis Scott at Lure restaurant in Soho, New York on July 4, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Travis Scott and Jordan Brand have delivered some of the most sought-after collabs in recent memory and soon, it appears that the two entities have another sneaker project releasing soon.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram shared early details about the Houston rapper and the sportswear brand’s forthcoming Air Jordan 1 Low collab, which is set to hit stores before year’s end.

Although images of the purported Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low have yet to surface on social media, the aforementioned account shared a mock-up photo of the shoe. According to the account, the collab will don a “Black/Phantom” colorway, with a black-based color scheme on the upper and paired with dark gray overlay panels. The shoe’s standout element is Scott’s reverse Swoosh branding on the lateral side of the shoe along with “Cactus Jack” embroidery on the tongue and the “Cactus Jack” face logo on the heel. Capping off the shoe’s look is a white midsole and a black outsole.

According to @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the “Black/Phantom” colorway of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low will be released on Dec. 15. At the time of publication, release details of the collab have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

In related Air Jordan news, a new “Reverse Mocha” colorway of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low is reportedly hitting stores on July 21. Kylie Jenner also shared an early look at the collab last month on social media in adults, kids and toddler sizing.

