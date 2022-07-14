Kim Kardashian Goes Undercover In Pantaboots With North West in Grunge Style for Dinner

Kim Kardashian has been enjoying a girls get away with her two daughters North West and Chicago West. After stepping out in minimalistic outfits earlier this week, the trio stuck to a cozy vibe as they grabbed dinner at Polo Bar in New York City on Wednesday night.

Kardashian stayed true to her signature edgy aesthetic, serving a full monochromatic moment in an all-black outfit. The industry muse and reality superstar wore a puffy jacket and covered her eyes with oversized futuristic shades. Her blond locs were parted in the middle and pulled back into a ponytail.

(L-R) Kim Kardashian, Chicago West and North West arrive at Polo Bar for dinner in New York City on July 13, 2022. CREDIT: Dario Alequin / SplashNews.com

(L-R) Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, North West at Polo Bar in New York City on July 13, 2022. CREDIT: Dario Alequin / SplashNews.com

The shapewear mogul completed her look with a staple from Balenciaga — the boot pants. The hybrid garment is comprised of skintight leggings and built-in pointy stiletto boots.

North followed in her mother’s footsteps and opted for a dark look for the fun night out. The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stepped out in an oversized short-sleeve Balenciaga T-shirt and baggy jeans. The 9-year-old also tapped the French label for her footwear wearing the Balenciaga x Crocs clogs. As part of Balenciaga’s Spring 2022 collection, the chunky black rubber clogs featured rounded toes and perforated uppers with ridged platform soles. Completing the set were silver nail head-shaped accents and nameplates embossed with “Balenciaga” lettering for a grungy edge.

Kim Kardashian and Chicago West at Polo Bar in New York City on July 13, 2022. CREDIT: Dario Alequin / SplashNews.com

Chicago was a pop of a color looking pretty in a pink set. Her ensemble consisted of a long-sleeve top with matching shorts. On her feet was a pair of white Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers.