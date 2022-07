WEST PALM BEACH — Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in West Palm Beach. Officers responded to reports of gunfire at about 7 p.m. on the 900 block of 32nd Street, between Windsor and Greenwood avenues. There, they found a 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds and a second male victim, who has not been identified, collapsed behind a house. He died at the scene.

