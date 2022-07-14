ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Switch PSA warns owners to not play in the blistering heat

By Rhys Wood
 2 days ago
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo agrees with everyone: it's too damn hot outside. So much so that it's seen fit to tweet out a PSA to dissuade Nintendo Switch owners from taking their consoles outside.

The Nintendo Switch's portability lends itself well to relaxing outdoor gaming sessions. But as a summer heatwave envelops the globe, Nintendo has been eager to pour some ice-cold water on that notion.

The company tweeted (opens in new tab) out a PSA via its official Japanese account, that roughly translates as follows (thanks, Nintendo Life (opens in new tab)):

"Playing a Nintendo Switch in a high temperature area can cause the temperature of the console to rise. Please use the console in areas between 5 - 35°C (41 - 95°F).

"Additionally, blocking the air intake and exhaust vents can cause the console to heat up. Please allow for good ventilation around these vents."

気温が高い場所でNintendo Switchを使用すると、本体の温度が高くなる場合があります。5～35℃の場所で使用してください。また、吸気口や排気口がふさがれていると、本体の温度が高くなる場合があります。吸気口や排気口まわりの風通しを良くしてください。 https://t.co/bgS883YDWX pic.twitter.com/0c86fcgxnVJuly 11, 2022

Too hot for Switch

Nintendo's PSA might be aimed at its Japanese audience, but it's a warning that Switch owners the world over will probably want to pay attention to. Blisteringly hot temperatures are making the general public suffer across the globe.

In New York, temperatures are expected to reach up to 94°F (34°C) next week. It's a similar story in London, where it could get as hot as 97°F (36°C). Similarly high temperatures have also recently been recorded in Tokyo, which likely caused Nintendo to issue the warning in the first place.

While damage to your Nintendo Switch console isn't necessarily guaranteed in hot weather, it can negatively affect the internal components. Thankfully, your Switch will turn itself off if the heat is too hot to handle, but it's best to not allow the console to get to that point at all.

Rhys is Hardware Writer for TechRadar Gaming, and while relatively fresh to the role, he's been writing in a professional capacity for years. A Media, Writing and Production graduate, Rhys has prior experience creating written content for app developers, IT firms, toy sellers and the main TechRadar site. His true passions, though, lie in video games, TV, audio and home entertainment. When Rhys isn't on the clock, you'll usually find him logged into Final Fantasy 14, Halo Infinite or Sea of Thieves.

